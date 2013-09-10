(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Jupiter
Japan Select
SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating 'Under Review'. The fund is
managed by
Jupiter Asset Management Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has placed the fund 'Under Review' while it determines the
fund's capacity
to adapt to changing market conditions. The Japanese market has
experienced
strong returns, and volatility, since the advent of "Abenomics"
following the
election of Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister in December 2012.
"Abenomics" consists
of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms to
enhance private
investment. In this new environment, the fund underperformed its
peers and the
index to end-August 2013 by 5.41 percentage points and 3.00
percentage points,
respectively. The underperformance was driven by stock selection
and sector
weighting. Fitch will use the 'Under Review' period (which it
expects to last
for six months) to assess if the investment process continues to
be appropriate
for current market conditions or if changes to market conditions
are so
substantial that more material changes are needed to the
investment process.
FUND PROFILE
Jupiter Japan Select SICAV is a long-only equities fund
investing primarily in
Japan and in selected opportunities in Asia. The fund is
domiciled in Luxemburg
with USD153m of assets as of end-July 2013.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund has an active, long-term capital growth approach with a
mid-cap bias,
based on a bottom-up selection of around 40-60 stocks, without
regard to index
weighting. The proprietary fundamental equity research focuses
on quality
companies, management, franchise, and cash flow generation.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed by Simon Somerville (21 years' Far East
equity investment
experience; eight years' tenure) supported by one other
portfolio manager with
10 years' experience and 5 years' tenure. In line with Jupiter's
investment
culture, the portfolio managers are both highly accountable and
benefit from
significant leeway in portfolio construction. Independent
functions and
committees provide risk and performance oversight.
TRACK RECORD
Launched in July 2009, Jupiter Japan Select SICAV has
underperformed the Lipper
category "Equity Japan" and the index, TOPIX, over three years
by 8.87
percentage points and 5.30 percentage points respectively. The
fund has also
underperformed the category year to end-August 2013, and its
three-year Lipper
leader score for consistent return was three (Luxembourg) as of
August 2013. The
UK domiciled GBP631m Japan Income fund is also managed by Mr.
Somerville with
the same investment process as Japan Select and as such provides
a useful
benchmark for longer term performance. The Japan Income fund has
outperformed
the Lipper category "Equity Japan" and the index over five years
by 3.42
percentage points and 4.93 percentage points respectively, but
over three years
has underperformed both by 7.73 percentage points and 4.18
percentage points
respectively.
FUND MANAGER
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing
GBP29.0bn at
June 2013 (GBP22.8bn billion (over 75%) was in 58 mutual funds)
and employing
453 people.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will seek to resolve the rating's 'Under Review' status in
six months'
time. Should the fund continue to underperform during this
period then Fitch
will likely downgrade the fund's rating to 'Satisfactory'. On
the other hand,
should the fund return to its longer-term trend performance the
agency will
likely affirm the rating and remove it from 'Under Review'. The
agency will
factor its sovereign rating analysis of Japan, economic and
market developments
into its assessment of the characteristics of the market in
which the fund now
operates.
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
lower rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
