(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
KazAgroFinance's (KAF)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN on KAF mirrors that on its parent KazAgro National
Managing Holding JSC
(KazAgro, BBB/RWN, see "Fitch Places Kazakhstan's KazAgro on
Rating Watch
Negative" dated 8 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com), which in
turn reflects
Fitch's concerns about KazAgro's intention to significantly
increase wholesale
borrowings, as this may reduce the government's support
propensity for KazAgro
and consequently KAF.
KAF's IDRs, National Long-term and Support Ratings factor in the
likelihood of
support the bank may receive, if needed, from Kazakh authorities
(through
KazAgro), given the track record of capital injections, the low
cost of
potential support, KAF's status as a material subsidiary of
KazAgro and the
significant risks of reputational and market access damage in
case of KAF's
default.
At the same time, the current two-notch differential between
KAF's foreign
currency IDR and that of the Kazakh sovereign reflects (i) KAF's
less prominent
policy role as a development institution and lesser importance
for the country's
economy and financial system relative to other government-owned
institutions in
Kazakhstan; and (ii) the company's indirect government
ownership, which may in
some scenarios impact the timeliness of support. KAF's
vulnerable asset quality
and growth plans also mean that its leverage may over time
increase
significantly from the current low level.
For more details on KAFs rating drivers see "Fitch Affirms
Development Bank of
Kazakhstan at 'BBB'; Upgrades KazAgroFinance to 'BBB-'" dated 19
November 2013
at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on KAF within six months once
the parent's RWN
is resolved. In resolving the RWN on KAF, Fitch will consider
the rating action
on the parent, as well as the role of KAF in the group and the
implications of
the increased market borrowings of KazAgro for the government's
support
propensity towards KAF.
Fitch may downgrade KAF's ratings if the parent's ratings are
downgraded and the
agency believes that support propensity in respect to KAF has
weakened.
The affirmation of KazAgro's ratings and/or evidence that
support for KAF has
not materially deteriorated could result in affirmation of KAF's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-', placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN
National Long-term rating: 'AA (kaz)', placed on RWN
Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-', placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
