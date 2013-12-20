WARSAW/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Koleje Mazowieckie -
KM Sp. z o.o.'s (KM) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
rating of 'BBB-', Long-term local currency IDR of 'BBB' and
National Long-term
rating of 'A+(pol)' on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch also placed
the subsidiary
Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's EUR100m senior unsecured notes
due in 2016 -
rated at 'BBB-' - on RWN given KM's guarantee on the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN follows the downgrade of the Polish region of
Mazowieckie (MR) on 18
December 2013 to 'BBB' from BBB+ with Negative Outlook because
of the region's
weak budgetary performance, stressed liquidity and high debt. MR
is the sole
owner of KM.
Under its rating of public sector entities criteria Fitch
classifies KM as a
dependent public sector entity, reflecting its strategic
importance to and tight
control by the owner.
The RWN is pending a more comprehensive review of the impact the
reduced
flexibility of the region could have on KM. In resolving the
RWN, Fitch will
also look at the benefit from higher fare revenues in 2014 which
may eventually
lessen KM's dependence on the sponsor.
Fitch will also assess the development strategy of the company
and management
effort to secure long-term financing, and to lower the
refinancing risk of the
EUR100m bonds due in 2016.
The company may gain additional revenue flexibility due to
increased ticket
prices from 2014, combined with an increase in modern rolling
stock which will
attract passengers to the company's services. KM's management
expects passenger
numbers to grow to 63 million by 2015 from 59 million in 2012.
This may lead to
a dilution of the share of MR's payments of KM's total revenue
to about 35% by
2015 (from 39% in 2012).
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN over the next few months, when
the company
manages to secure long-term financing for the 2013-2015
investment programme and
to significantly mitigate the 2016 bonds' refinancing risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside
the United
States', dated 4 March 2013 and 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria',
dated 14 August
2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
