March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has placed LCR Finance PLC's (LCRF) notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP1,225m notes due 2028: senior unsecured 'AAA' on RWN GBP425m notes due 2038: senior unsecured 'AAA' on RWN GBP1,100m notes due 2051: senior unsecured 'AAA' on RWN The rating actions follow the placement of the United Kingdom's 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating on RWN on 22 March 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS LCRF is the issuer of unsecured bonds that are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the UK government (HMG). As the ratings of LCRF's notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the UK sovereign rating, Fitch considers that the only risk factor applicable to the rating is external support, which was assessed as Stronger. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given that HMG irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the full discharge of LCRF's debt service commitments, any further change in HMG's rating would lead to a corresponding change in the notes' rating. In 2010, HMG sold a 30-year concession to operate the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (now known as High Speed 1) to a private consortium consisting of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Borealis Infrastructure.