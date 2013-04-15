(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the ratings
of Life
Technologies Corp (Life Tech), including the 'BBB' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
from Rating Watch Evolving and placed them on Rating Watch
Negative. The action
follows Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher)
announcement that it
plans to acquire Life Tech. The ratings apply to approximately
$2.2 billion of
debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2012.
Key Rating Drivers:
Fitch expects that Life Tech's outstanding senior unsecured
notes net of cash on
hand will be assumed by Thermo Fisher upon the closing of the
acquisition. Fitch
has placed Thermo Fisher's 'BBB+' IDR on Negative Watch, since
the funding of
the transaction is expected to pressure the company's credit
profile, likely
resulting in a downgrade of the ratings. There are several
issues about which a
limited amount is currently known that will influence the
post-acquisition
credit profile, including:
--The amount of debt used to fund the transaction. Fitch expects
Thermo Fisher
will use a combination of debt and proceeds from equity
issuance.
--The pricing of the debt used to fund the acquisition, which
will effect
interest coverage levels and free cash flow (FCF) generation of
the combined
company.
--Fitch's view of the operational risk inherent in the
integration of a company
the size of Life Tech.
--Any potential upside to financial results to be realized
through synergies.
--Thermo Fisher's plans to apply cash to debt reduction in the
12-18 months post
the transaction.
Rating Sensitivities:
All series of Life Tech's senior unsecured notes include an
offer to purchase at
101% upon a change of control event and a subsequent downgrade
to non-investment
grade, providing some protection for bondholders. However, Fitch
believes that
Thermo Fisher is committed to maintaining investment grade
ratings and expects
the transaction to be funded in a manner to maintain at least a
'BBB-' rating,
This would be consistent with debt for the combined company of
around 3.5x
EBITDA within 18 months following the transaction.
Based on a preliminary analysis of the transaction, assuming
that Thermo Fisher
funds a portion of the purchase price with proceeds of equity
issuance and is
aggressive in reducing debt through FCF, Fitch thinks that an
affirmation of the
'BBB' rating on Life Tech's notes is a possibility. If there is
a reasonable
expectation that leverage will drop to around 3.0x within the
18-month window
following closing, the credit profile would be consistent with a
'BBB' rating.
Sound Strategic Rationale for Transaction:
Thermo Fisher plans to acquire Life Tech for a total cost of
about $15.8
billion. This includes a cash consideration of $76 per share
($13.6 billion, a
41% premium to Life Tech's Jan. 15 share price) and the
assumption of Life
Tech's net debt at closing. Life Tech has LTM revenues and
EBITDA of $3.8
billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, implying purchase
multiples of 4.2x and
13.2x. If the transaction moves forward on schedule, it will
likely close in
early 2014 pending regulatory reviews and approval by Life
Tech's Board of
Directors.
Life Tech has been the subject of take-over rumors since January
2013, when the
company announced it had hired investment banks to assist in its
annual
strategic review. The company is a diversified supplier of
instruments,
consumables and services formed from the merger of Applied
Biosystems and
Invitrogen in November 2008. A combined Life Tech/Thermo Fisher
will have in
excess of $16 billion of annual revenue, with exceptional scale
and a diverse
portfolio of products across research and applied end-markets in
the life
sciences industry.
Fitch believes that there is a strong strategic rationale for
the transaction.
Life Tech's primary end-markets do overlap significantly with
Thermo Fisher's
and include academic, government and biopharmaceutical research
settings. Life
Tech generates strong and stable cash flow (FCF of $660 million
in the LTM
period ended Dec. 31, 2012) from its portfolio of mostly
consumable products,
which comprise 85% of sales.
Helping to offset somewhat weak organic growth prospects in the
research
end-markets, Life Tech has recently made progress in
diversifying its product
portfolio to expand in the hospital/clinical and commercial
end-markets. The
company has also been investing in the expansion of distribution
and
manufacturing capabilities in faster-growing emerging markets.
Fitch believes the company has decent growth potential in the
clinical
end-market, based on its portfolio of next-generation DNA
sequencing assets. In
late 2010, Life Tech's acquisition of Ion Torrent provided a
base of assets that
it has subsequently developed. The uptake of sequencing
technology in clinical
markets is, however, in its nascent stages. There remains risk
related to
obtaining the regulatory and government approvals necessary to
support wider
application of the technology in clinical settings. Thermo
Fisher does not
currently own sequencing assets and so the acquisition will
provide the company
entry into this market, which is complementary with the
company's portfolio of
diagnostics products.
FCF Could Support Debt Reduction:
An expectation that Thermo Fisher will curtail share repurchases
in order to
apply cash to debt reduction following the acquisition of Life
Tech would
provide support for the ratings. Both Thermo Fisher and Life
Tech generate ample
and consistent FCF. The level of FCF produced by the combined
entity will depend
upon the synergies Thermo Fisher is able to realize, as well as
interest expense
associated with debt issued to fund the acquisition. Without
having detail on
these variables, Fitch believes the combined entity's FCF will
be in excess of
$2 billion; this could facilitate rapid debt reduction post the
acquisition.
Fitch has placed the following ratings of Life Tech on Rating
Watch Negative
(they were previously on an Evolving Watch):
--IDR 'BBB';
--senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
1 State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
