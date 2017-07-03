(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed MutRe's Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A-' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
The RWE reflects
heightened probability that the rating may be upgraded,
downgraded or affirmed.
Fitch understands from management that advanced discussions are
taking place
that could result in a change of MutRe's ownership structure,
which could be
positive for the company's credit profile.
However, should the discussions not lead to a change in MutRe's
ownership the
rating is likely to be downgraded. This follows a decline in
MutRe's revenue and
profitability in 2016, as well as Fitch's expectation that the
company's
premiums and earnings are unlikely to recover sufficiently over
the next two
years. We also see uncertainties around MutRe's future strategic
direction under
this scenario.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MutRe's capital is currently held by three groups of
shareholders with
33.33% each: the French Federation of Health Mutual Insurers
and other mutual
companies which hold respectively 18% and 15.34% of MutRe's
capital; SCOR
Global Life, a core subsidiary of SCOR S.E. (AA-/Stable)
and MATMUT, a
multi-line mutual insurer operating in France. MutRe's
current rating
reflects standalone characteristics and does not rely on uplift
from the
ownership structure.
The rating reflects MutRe's strong capital position and prudent
reserving
policies. Offsetting these factors are MutRe's small size,
reduced premium
income in 2015 and 2016 and low profitability.
Rapid consolidation trend and concentration in the French mutual
insurer sector
following the introduction of Solvency II, as well as lower
cessions linked to
higher retention rates from mutual insurance companies, have
added pressure to
MutRe's revenue. This has resulted in premium income falling 24%
since 2014,
linked to the cancellation of two major contracts in 2016 and
the consolidation
of ceding companies with lower premiums ceded to MutRe.
MutRe's net profit fell 38% in 2016, below Fitch's expectations,
and return on
equity decreased to 2.1% (2015: 3.5%). This decline, however,
includes the
impact of non-recurring items, such as litigations involving a
ceding company
and the tax authorities of France. Fitch expects MutRe's
underlying
profitability to improve in 2017.
The rating remains constrained by the company's small size,
limited
diversification, and geographical concentration. These
characteristics make
MutRe more susceptible than larger companies to operational
risks and to changes
in the operating environment.
Fitch views MutRe's capitalisation as strong and supportive of
the insurer's
rating. The company's regulatory Solvency II ratio was 134% in
2016 without
transitional measures. This level is in line with Fitch's
expectations and
reflects higher capital charges (than under Solvency I) on
underwriting risk for
certain lines of business with a long duration.
Fitch views MutRe's investment strategy as conservative, with
the bulk of the
insurer's assets invested in high quality fixed-income
securities and cash.
MutRe's asset allocation is stable over the long-term, and Fitch
does not expect
any material change in 2017-2018. Assets and liability
management (ALM) is
prudent, in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in MutRe's ownership could be positive for the ratings.
The rating is likely to be downgraded if MutRe's ownership does
not change,
exposing MutRe to strategic uncertainties.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 203 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Louis Guintrange-Nonchez
Associate Director
+ 33 144 299 176
Committee Chairperson
Willem Loots
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different from the
original rating committee outcome.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
