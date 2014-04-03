(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) Long-Term and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR), and Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). At the
same time, the agency has also affirmed OCBC's '1' Support
Rating (SR) and 'A-'
Support Rating Floor (SRF). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs
The rating actions were taken following OCBC's announcement that
it planned to
acquire the entire issued share capital of Hong Kong-based Wing
Hang Bank
Limited (WHB; 'A-'/Rating Watch Positive).
The RWN reflects Fitch's expectations that the acquisition of
WHB will increase
OCBC's exposure to Greater China, where credit and operating
risk is higher than
in OCBC's home market of Singapore. This could potentially lead
to deterioration
in OCBC's credit profile.
The voluntary general offer for WHB by OCBC is still conditional
upon OCBC
securing the necessary regulatory approvals, and the final stake
in WHB that
OCBC acquires is dependent on the level of acceptances of the
remaining minority
shareholders in WHB.
An acquisition of this size (100% of WHB will cost SGD6.2bn)
will materially
reduce OCBC's core equity Tier 1 ratio. OCBC intends to raise
equity to maintain
prudent capital buffers after the acquisition, but even with the
equity raising,
Fitch expects that OCBC's core equity Tier 1 ratio will likely
be lower than its
pre-transaction level.
Fitch will assess the impact of the acquisition on OCBC's
standalone financial
profile - particularly on its capital levels - as well as OCBC's
expanding
exposure to markets of higher credit risk and more volatile
growth Asian markets
after the transaction.
The agency expects to resolve the RWN when further details on
the bank's
financing plans for the acquisition become available, or if the
pre-conditional
voluntary general offer is retracted by OCBC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
OCBC remains systemically important to Singapore's economy and
financial sector,
as one of only three major domestic banks. The SR and SRF
reflect Fitch's view
of a very high probability of extraordinary state support, if
needed, for OCBC.
The Singapore government's strong ability to extend support is
underpinned by
its 'AAA' ratings.
A change in the ability and propensity of the government to
provide timely
support would be negative for the SR and SRF. One development
that could lead to
such an outcome is the global initiative to reduce implicit
state support
available to banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The ratings on senior notes and the bank's commercial paper
programme are the
same as OCBC's Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs. This is because
these instruments
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the banks,
and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
A change in the IDRs would affect these issue ratings.
The subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below
OCBC's 'aa-' VR to
reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any
going-concern
loss-absorption features. The ratings on the preference shares
are five notches
below the bank's VR, reflecting the presence of subordination
and going-concern
loss-absorption mechanisms. The ratings of these securities are
sensitive to
changes in the VRs.
Wing Hang Bank is Hong Kong's eighth-largest bank, with HKD214bn
(USD28bn) of
assets at end-2013. Meanwhile, OCBC is the second largest of the
three Singapore
banking groups by assets, at SGD338bn (USD267bn).
The list of rating actions is as follows:
OCBC
Long-Term IDR of 'AA-' placed on RWN
Short-Term IDR of 'F1+' placed on RWN
Viability Rating of 'aa-' placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured rating of 'AA-' placed on RWN
Rating on commercial paper programme of 'F1+' placed on RWN
Rating on subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes of 'A+' placed on RWN
Rating on preference shares of 'BBB' placed on RWN
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.