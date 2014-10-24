(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'B'
ratings of Ocwen
Financial Corporation (OCN) and its wholly-owned, primary
operating subsidiary,
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (OLS) on Rating Watch Negative. Rated
secured and
unsecured debt is similarly affected by these actions. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - OCN and OLS
The Negative Watch follows a third letter sent to OCN by the New
York Department
of Financial Services (NY-DFS) alleging material weaknesses in
the company's
servicing practices. Fitch views regulatory and legislative risk
as the key
rating risk for OCN, followed by organizational complexity
associated with its
affiliate companies and an aggressive historical growth
strategy.
The ongoing review by the NY-DFS has continued to raise material
issues related
to the servicing of OCN's loans, which call into question the
corporate
governance and operational control framework of the firm while
increasing the
potential of a materially adverse outcome that could affect the
ratings.
Furthermore, NY-DFS' findings may cause other states and/or
regulatory bodies to
launch additional investigations into OCN's business practices.
Responding to these regulatory reviews is likely to consume
significant
management time and resources that could otherwise be directed
towards managing
the day-to-day activities of the company and the integration of
recent
acquisitions. The one positive side-effect of the reviews is
that it has slowed
the pace of acquisitions, which Fitch had previously cited as
introducing the
potential for integration risk and elevated leverage.
In the course of its review of OCN's servicing practices, the
NY-DFS has
uncovered material problems with OCN's systems and processes,
including the
backdating of letters to borrowers in connection with their
mortgage loan
modifications, among other issues. In its letter dated Oct. 21,
2014, the NY-DFS
alleged that the existence and pervasiveness of these issues
raised critical
questions as to the company's ability to perform its core
function of servicing
loans given that OCN had not resolved the issues nearly a year
after its initial
discovery.
The most recent letter follows the NY-DFS request in February
2014 that OCN
suspend its previously announced purchase of mortgage servicing
rights (MSRs)
from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. indefinitely due to its concerns
regarding the
company's portfolio growth and capacity to service additional
loan volume while
maintaining appropriate servicing standards. It also follows the
NY-DFS
announcement in August 2014 that it was looking into OCN's use
of a related
company, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Altisource), in its
force-placed
insurance process.
Fitch believes there is a high level of interconnectedness
between OCN and its
affiliated companies - Home Loan Servicing Solutions (HLSS),
which funds MSR
acquisitions, and Altisource, which provides technology,
valuation, title and
insurance services. In addition to the stand-alone analysis of
OCN's operating
performance and overall credit metrics, Fitch considers the
consolidated ratios,
notably balance sheet leverage, that include HLSS and Altisource
given the close
operating and strategic relationships and shared management of
these companies.
Leverage, as measured by total debt-to-tangible equity, was
3.03x on a
stand-alone basis and 4.51x on a consolidated-affiliate basis,
as of June 30,
2014, both of which were modestly higher than their five-year
averages of 2.82x
and 3.12x, respectively. On a stand-alone basis, Fitch expects
OCN's leverage
will remain consistent with historical levels, barring any
outsized regulatory
fine or settlement.
On a consolidated-affiliate basis, Fitch expects leverage will
fluctuate based
on growth either at OCN or HLSS. However, any positive impact
from deleveraging
of OCN's balance sheet through sales to HLSS would be offset by
HLSS'
requirement to raise debt and/or equity financing to fund the
purchase. Fitch
believes that increased leverage at the consolidated level could
pressure OCN's
financial condition under such stress. The subservicing
arrangement between OCN
and HLSS could be jeopardized in a bankruptcy proceeding, and
the validity or
priority of the security interest in MSRs acquired by HLSS could
also be
challenged. Still, Fitch believes that consolidated leverage
currently remains
appropriate relative to OCN's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OCN
Resolution of the Negative Watch is unlikely until there is more
clarity on the
NY-DFS investigations and their impact on OCN's operational,
governance and
financial profiles. Adverse outcomes that would negatively
affect the ratings
include findings that indicate more pervasive operational or
governance
shortcomings, outsized fines and penalties, restrictions on
business activities,
or termination of servicing duties. Depending on the outcome of
these
investigations, ratings could be downgraded by more than one
notch.
Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum for OCN at this
time. The
ratings could be removed from the Negative Watch if the NY-DFS
investigations
prove not to materially impact OCN's operational, governance or
financial
positions. That said, if and when the Negative Watch were to be
resolved, it
could potentially be replaced with a Negative Rating Outlook
reflecting
longer-term regulatory headwinds and uncertainty surrounding
OCN's business
model.
Material deterioration in financial performance resulting from a
reduction in
operating cash flow generation and/or available liquidity,
sustained increase in
balance sheet leverage, and/or aggressive capital management
could result in
further downgrade of OCN's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OLS
OLS is a primary operating company, and wholly-owned subsidiary
of OCN. The
ratings of OLS are aligned with those of OCN because of the
unconditional
guaranty provided by OCN and its guarantor subsidiaries.
Therefore, the ratings
for OLS are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in OCN's
IDR.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC/RR6'.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured term loan at 'B/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Sept. 24,
2013);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
