(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
of Ocwen
Financial Corporation (OCN) and its wholly-owned, primary
operating subsidiary,
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (OLS) on Rating Watch Negative. The
entities have a
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-'. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Rating Watch follows two separate regulatory
actions filed by the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Multi-State
Mortgage
Committee (MMC), on April 20, 2017, alleging material weaknesses
in the
company's servicing practices. Fitch views elevated regulatory
scrutiny and
compliance risk, coupled with the potential earnings pressure
associated with
any fines and compliance costs as key rating risks for OCN.
The CFPB complaint alleges continued material weaknesses in the
company's
servicing practices, which call into question OCN's corporate
governance and
operational framework. Separately, the cease and desist order by
the MMC alleges
that OCN was unable to properly manage consumer escrow accounts
and was
conducting unlicensed activity in certain states. As a result of
the MMC order,
OCN is prohibited from acquiring new mortgage servicing rights
(MSRs) and
acquiring or originating new residential mortgages until an
accounting of all
escrow accounts is provided. These allegations raise critical
questions as to
OCN's ability to perform its core function of servicing loans,
and the ability
for the company to address these concerns following years of
monitoring by
previous regulatory actions. While OCN denies all accusations
and has stated its
intention to defend itself against all claims, Fitch believes
the legal actions
and procedural overhang are likely to impact the firm's
profitability and
strategic execution.
Facing earnings pressure from portfolio runoff and elevated
costs, OCN expects
to record a loss in 2017. The company has actively worked to
reduce costs within
its servicing segment, as well as corporate overhead over the
last year. Overall
expenses were 17% lower in 2016 compared to 2015, reflecting
progress in the
company's cost improvement initiatives. Nevertheless, Fitch
believes that
elevated compliance costs resulting from regulatory fines and/or
material
restrictions on business activities will pressure operating
margins and
negatively impact OCN's profitability in the near term.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a publicly traded REIT
externally
managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, which
currently owns
rights to MSRs on $118.7 billion of unpaid principal balances
(UPB) that are
currently serviced by OCN. Should OCN's servicer ratings be
downgraded below a
specified threshold, NRZ has the right to direct a transfer of
affected
servicing agreements to another party, upon the receipt of
third-party consents,
which means OCN would no longer be entitled to receive servicing
fees on a
meaningful the corresponding notional amount of the applicable
affected
servicing agreements in its total non-Agency servicing
portfolio. Fitch believes
a transfer of servicing duties due to the termination of the
servicing contract
from initiated by NRZ would drive negative rating actions for
OCN.
Leverage, as measured by total debt to tangible equity, amounted
to 4.42x on a
standalone and 5.86x on a consolidated-affiliate basis, as of
Dec. 31, 2016.
Fitch calculates the consolidated leverage metric including the
debt from
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. which provides technology,
servicing
software, and short sale and REO management to OCN, and holds
the servicing
advance financing facilities related to the rights to MSRs held
by NRZ. OCN's
current leverage is appropriate for the current ratings, but the
metrics have
increased over the last several years, as net losses have eroded
retained
earnings. A sustained increase in balance sheet leverage on a
consolidated basis
could also drive negative rating actions over time.
The 'B-/RR4' rating assigned to OLS's senior secured term loan
reflects
equalization with the long-term IDRs assigned to OLS and OCN,
given average
recovery prospects in a stressed scenario based upon available
collateral
coverage for the term loan. The debtholders benefit from a
first-priority lien
in selected unencumbered assets of OCN and a pledge of capital
stock of its
guarantor subsidiaries.
The 'CCC/RR5' rating assigned to OLS's senior secured notes
reflects a one-notch
differential from the long-term IDRs assigned to OLS and OCN,
given average
recovery prospects in a stressed scenario based upon available
collateral
coverage for the bond. The bondholders have a second-priority,
junior interest
in the same assets that secure the first-lien senior secured
term loan, pursuant
to an inter-creditor agreement.
OCN's senior unsecured notes are rated 'CC/RR6', which
represents a two-notch
differential from the IDR assigned to OCN, and reflects the
company's
predominately secured funding profile, the modest level of
unencumbered assets
available to support the unsecured noteholders and the
expectation of poor
recovery prospects in a stressed scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Resolution of the Negative Watch will be dependent upon the
receipt of more
clarity on the magnitude of any potential fine from the CFPB, as
well as the
impact of the MMC's cease and desist order on OCN's overall
operational,
governance and financial profile. Should settlements result in a
meaningful fine
or the imposition of business restrictions or required servicing
and operational
enhancements which impair the firm's earnings prospects and,
therefore, its
leverage profile, ratings could be downgraded by one or more
notches.
Furthermore, a downgrade in the firm's servicer rating that
leads NRZ to move
servicing away from OCN could also lead to a rating downgrade of
one or more
notches, given the degradation on the firm's earnings prospects.
Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum for OCN at this
time. The
ratings could be removed from Negative Watch if the regulatory
actions prove to
have no material impact on OCN's operational, governance or
financial position.
If and when the Negative Watch were to be resolved, it could
potentially be
replaced with a Negative Rating Outlook reflecting longer-term
regulatory
headwinds and uncertainty surrounding OCN's business model.
Material deterioration in financial performance resulting from a
reduction in
operating cash flow generation and/or available liquidity,
sustained increase in
balance sheet leverage, and/or aggressive capital management
could also result
in a downgrade of OCN's ratings.
The ratings assigned to the senior secured term loan, senior
secured notes and
senior unsecured notes are primarily sensitive to changes in OLS
and OCN's
Long-Term IDRs, as well as changes in collateral values and
advance rates under
the secured borrowing facilities, which ultimately impact the
level of available
asset coverage for each class of debt.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'B-';
--Short-Term IDR 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt 'CC/RR6'.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'B-';
--Senior secured term loan 'B-/RR4';
--Senior secured note 'CCC/RR5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Chelsea Richardson
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7899
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
