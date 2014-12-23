(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Piraeus Bank S.A.'s
(Piraeus, B-/Stable/B, VR b-) mortgage covered bonds' 'B+'
rating on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating action follows the segregation of new assets that the
issuer put into
the cover pool on 19 December 2014. The loans added to the cover
pool have been
originated by several banks acquired recently by the issuer and
to date no
historical performance data with regard to the new originators
have been
provided. Piraeus has also committed to 65.4% asset percentage
(AP; equivalent
to 53% over-collateralisation; OC) which the issuer will
publicly disclose in
the investor report with reference to the calculation period
ending on 31
December 2014.
Fitch will seek to resolve the RWE at the full annual review of
the programme
before end 2Q15, for which it expects to receive a full set of
historical
performance data, background information about the acquisition
of those banks
and to form a view about the sustainability of the AP
commitment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes that the EUR1.98bn newly-added assets might
affect the rating of
Piraeus's programme, given the cover pool's composition. The
cover pool is
composed of loans originated by five originators other than
Piraeus for which no
historical performance data has been provided: Agricultural Bank
of Greece S.A.
(64.2% of the new sub-pool), Cyprus Popular Bank (21.2%), Bank
of Cyprus
(12.3%), Millennium Bank S.A. (1.9%) and Hellenic Bank (0.4%).
The aggregate
outstanding balance of the loans which have been segregated
represents about 60%
of the total cover pool, which amounts to EUR3.3bn.
The 'B+' is based on Piraeus's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'B-', an
IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high
risk) and the
95% maximum legal AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis. This level
of AP is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 51% should
the covered bonds
default, allowing a one-notch uplift to 'B+' from the 'B' IDR
adjusted by the
IDR uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWE could result in an affirmation or an upgrade of the
covered bonds'
rating if the following occurred: (i) Fitch observes no material
changes in the
weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF) and WA recovery
rate (RR)
assumptions with regard to the new cover pool composition on the
basis of the
historical data that will be provided by the issuer; and (ii)
the increased
protection in terms of OC is sustainable and at least equal to
or above the then
'B+' breakeven OC.
The covered bonds' rating could be downgraded if no historical
data is provided
or if Fitch's view on the newly-added assets in terms of WAFF
and WARR, as
validated by the available historical data, is worse than the
assumptions on the
assets originated by Piraeus and if the OC commitment is not
considered
sufficient to withstand stresses above the IDR of Piraeus as
adjusted by the IDR
uplift.
In addition, the covered bonds' 'B+' rating would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) Piraeus's IDR is downgraded by
one or more
notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to zero.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879 087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6
Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2013, ' Criteria Addendum: Greece -
Residential Mortgage
Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 5 June 2014 and 'Criteria
for Interest
Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered
Bonds' dated 23
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Greece - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.