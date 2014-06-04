(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
for Protective
Life Corp. (NYSE: PL) (IDR 'BBB+') and its primary life
insurance subsidiaries
(IFS 'A') on Rating Watch Positive. A full ratings list follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The rating action follows the announcement that PL has agreed to
be acquired by
Japan-based Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. (Dai-ichi
Life) in a
transaction valued at $5.7 billion. The transaction is expected
to close in
early 2015 subject to customary shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
Fitch's views the proposed transaction as a credit positive for
PL based on the
financial strength of Dai-ichi Life (IFS 'A+'), which is the
second largest life
insurance company in Japan and ranks as one of the largest life
insurers
globally.
The transaction reflects a broader strategic initiative by
Dai-ichi Life to
expand its life insurance business outside of Japan. The
proposed acquisition of
PL represents Dai-ichi Life's first acquisition in the U.S. life
insurance
market.
Fitch expects PL's existing management team and operating
strategies will
largely remain in place following the close of the transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch could upgrade PL's ratings following the close of the
transaction based on
a review of integration plans, financial projections, strategic
fit within the
Dai-ichi Life organization, and degree of support provided by
Dai-ichi Life to
PL.
Fitch could affirm PL's ratings at current levels if the
transaction doesn't
close or if Fitch concludes that PL lacks sufficient strategic
importance within
the Dai-ichi Life organization to support an alignment of the
ratings.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Protective Life Corporation
--IDR 'BBB+';
--$150 million in senior notes due 2014 'BBB';
--$150 million in senior notes due 2018 'BBB';
--$400 million of 7.38% senior notes due 2019 'BBB';
--$300 million of 8.45% senior notes due 2039 'BBB';
--$100 million of 8.00% senior retail notes due 2024 'BBB';
--$288 million of 6.25% subordinated debt due 2042' 'BB+';
--$150 million of 6.00% subordinated debt due 2042 'BB+';
--$103 million of 6.13% trust-preferreds issued through PLC
Capital Trust V due
2034 'BB+'.
Protective Life Insurance Company
Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company
West Coast Life Insurance Company
MONY Life Insurance Co.
--IFS 'A'.
Protective Life Secured Trust
--Medium-term notes 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
