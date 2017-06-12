(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Qatar's 'AA'
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs
of 'F1+' and the
issue ratings of 'AA' on Qatar's long-term foreign-currency
senior unsecured
bonds have also been placed on RWN. Fitch has affirmed the
Country Ceiling at
'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN on Qatar's ratings reflects the heightened uncertainty
resulting from
the decision of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE),
Bahrain, Egypt and
some other Arab countries to sever diplomatic and logistical
ties with Qatar.
While some discussions have taken place to resolve the crisis,
it is becoming
more likely that the crisis will be sustained and negatively
affect Qatar's
economy and its credit metrics.
Saudi Arabia and its allies have banned all land, sea and air
transport between
themselves and Qatar, with the apparent exception of the Dolphin
oil pipeline
that brings Qatari gas to the UAE. This has immediate
repercussions as Qatar has
been dependent on imports from its neighbours and on goods
shipped from outside
the region via the key port of Jebel Ali in the UAE. It is
likely that given its
vast resources Qatar will be able to handle strains on supplies
of food and
other goods, but at a cost, which might eventually be borne by
the government.
The countries involved have so far only imposed limited
restrictions on
financial flows and exposures to Qatar. An outright ban on
financial relations
with Qatar could lead to disruptions in the Qatari financial
industry, but the
authorities have the financial resources, in the form of central
bank reserves
as well as Qatar Investment Authority assets, to contain these
strains.
However, if the imposed isolation lasts for a longer period, the
implications
for Qatar's business environment and economic model would become
more serious.
Qatar's drive for diversification has focused on establishing
the country as a
regional hub and a destination particularly for tourists from
the region.
Prolonged isolation could undermine the business model of Qatari
companies,
including SOEs, potentially requiring costly bail-outs. The
isolation could also
adversely affect the public finances.
The risk of further logistical and financial restrictions is
increasing, and the
risk of the use of military force, while still remote, can no
longer be entirely
excluded. Domestically, the isolation could lead to strains
between those
advocating reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and those supporting
the highly
independent position that Qatar has pursued so far, bringing
political stability
into question.
The 'AA' ratings reflect Qatar's large sovereign assets
(sufficient to finance
more than 20 years of present budget deficits), along with the
country's fiscal
adjustment efforts, a large hydrocarbon endowment and one of the
world's highest
GDP per capita ratios. Qatar's hydrocarbon dependence is a key
rating weakness,
with oil and gas extraction averaging 50% of GDP and 80% of
external receipts
and government revenue. Other weaknesses include a government
debt level above
those of rated peers, and mediocre scores on the World Bank's
measures of
governance and the business environment (both below the 70th
percentile).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Qatar a score equivalent to a
rating of AA- on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect exceptionally large
government assets.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN reflects the following risk factors that may
individually or
collectively result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Absence of a timely resolution to Qatar's isolation;
- Further escalation of measures against Qatar;
- Evidence that the measures taken against Qatar are having a
significant impact
on the economy or other credit metrics.
Factors that could result in a removal of the RWN and the
affirmation of ratings
include:
- Timely normalisation of Qatar's external relations without an
adverse impact
on the economy or other credit metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the authorities have access to sufficient
liquid assets, in
terms of central bank reserves and QIA assets, that it can
address any
short-term supply disruptions and liquidity issues in the
financial markets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
