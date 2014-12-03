(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The RWP on GBR reflects the RWP placed on the ratings of GBR's
ultimate parent,
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi S.A's (Garanti; BBB-/RWP). The latter
in turn reflects
the announcement made by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
(BBVA; A-/Stable)
on 19 November 2014 that it intends to increase its stake in
Garanti to 39.9%
from the current 25% (see 'Fitch Places Garanti on RWP; Revises
Support Rating
Floors of Privately-Owned Turkish Banks' at
www.fitchratings.com).
The RWP on GBR's ratings reflects Fitch's view that Garanti's
credit profile,
and hence its ability to support GBR, is likely to strengthen
moderately as a
result of BBVA's control of the bank, while Garanti's propensity
to support its
Romanian subsidiary is likely to remain strong. To date, there
has been no
indication that BBVA is considering changing Garanti's strategy
in Romania that
would lead to a marked reduction of the strategic importance of
GBR or of
Garanti's willingness to support it. GBR's support-driven
Long-term IDR is one
notch below that of its parent, reflecting Fitch's view that GBR
is a
strategically important subsidiary of Garanti.
GBR accounted for a small 2.4% of Garanti's consolidated assets
at end-3Q14. GBR
shares the parent's brand and IT systems, and sources top
management and board
members from Garanti. Since April 2012, the Board of Directors
of GBR has
included one member who also holds a management position at
BBVA.
KEY SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch will resolve the RWP on GBR upon the resolution of RWP for
Garanti, which
is expected in 1H15. Following the resolution of the RWP on
Garanti and the
likely upgrade of its ratings by one notch to 'BBB', Fitch is
likely to upgrade
GBR to 'BBB-'. However, Fitch may affirm GBR's ratings at their
current levels
if BBVA indicates that GBR may become significantly less
strategically important
for Garanti, although this is not currently expected by Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Garanti Bank S.A.
Long-term IDR of 'BB+' placed on RWP
Short-term IDR 'B' placed on RWP
Support Rating '3'; placed on RWP
Viability Rating 'b' unaffected
