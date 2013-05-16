(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of
RPI Finance
Trust (RPI FT), including the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), on Rating
Watch Negative. The rating action follows RPI FT's intention to
acquire Elan
Corp. plc (Elan). The rating action applies to approximately
$3.5 billion of
debt outstanding on Dec. 31, 2012. A full list of ratings
placed on Negative
Watch is listed below.
Fitch placed RPI FT's IDR on Negative Watch given incremental
debt required for
the potential acquisition of Elan which would pressure the
credit profile and
possibly lead to a downgrade of the ratings. RPI FT's interest
in Elan lies
primarily in the royalty-bearing interest in the
multiple-sclerosis medicine
Tysabri. RPI FT initiated the acquisition process under Irish
takeover rules on
May 2, when the company made a formal offer of $11.25 per share
to Elan
shareholders. The process runs 60 days and may involve revisions
to the current
offer price. The outcome to RPI FT's credit profile is uncertain
and could be
influenced over the next two months by:
--The offer price, which could increase to garner more
shareholder interest.
--The incremental debt needed to complete the transaction. Fitch
expects cash on
hand and equity proceeds to partially fund the acquisition;
however, leverage
may approximate 5.0x on a pro forma basis with additional debt
upon closing of
the acquisition.
--Plans for debt reduction over the next 18 months following the
transaction, if
successful.
--The outcome of the potential transaction between Elan and
Theravance Inc.
(Theravance) in which Elan would buy royalty-bearing interests
in a portfolio of
Theravance's respiratory treatments. The transaction would cost
$1 billion,
essentially erasing one-half of Elan's present cash balance,
with an expectation
to close by the end of June.
--Any changes to the terms of the bank credit facilities that
could potentially
accelerate debt repayment through the excess cash flow recapture
provision.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Average Life of Royalty Portfolio to Increase:
RPI FT shares a portfolio of 38 royalty-bearing interests with
RP Select Finance
Trust due to an investment event that occurred in August 2011.
In 2012, RPI FT
acquired around $900 million of new assets including the
purchase of an interest
in an earn-out pertaining to the recently launched multiple
sclerosis medicine,
Biogen's Tecfidera (BG-12). Given the new assets, the weighted
average useful
life of the portfolio is estimated at 7.0 years. The addition of
the Tysabri
royalty, which does not expire, would push useful life to beyond
13 years.
Fitch expects RPI FT to maintain a weighted average useful life
of the
diversified asset portfolio commensurate with the leverage and
debt maturity
schedule.
EBITDA Generation and FCF Remain Strong:
RPI FT's low operating expense base results in exceptional
EBITDA generation,
which was approximately $1.1 billion in 2012 representing a
margin of greater
than 99%. Fitch anticipates operating costs to remain low,
yielding sustained
high EBITDA margins through the ratings horizon. Fitch believes
that RPI FT will
maintain free cash flow margins above 30% over the ratings
horizon despite
generous distributions to equity holders of around 45% of
EBITDA. RPI FT had
cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion at the end of 2012.
Debt maturities
are highly manageable over the intermediate term and are
isolated to 1%
amortization of secured term loan B facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely for RPI FT as any reduction
in leverage
signals future acquisition activity.
A downgrade would result from RPI FT's inability to rapidly
reduce high leverage
to below 3.5x following the leveraging acquisition of Elan, if
the company is
successful in its takeover effort. In addition, an intention to
completely wind
down the royalty-bearing assets would pressure the rating. A
fall in the
average weighted useful life of the royalty asset portfolio such
that it is no
longer commensurate with the debt maturity schedule will also
pressure the
rating.
Fitch has placed the following ratings of RPI FT on Rating Watch
Negative:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured bank loan rating at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164,
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 8, 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.