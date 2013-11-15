(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Standard Bank Plc's (SB Plc) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings of 'BBB', Short-term IDR and short-term senior debt ratings of 'F3', and Support Rating of '2' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). It has also placed the 'BBB-' rating of its subordinated debt and the 'BB' of its subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554) on RWE. The rating action has been taken following the 8 November 2013 announcement by SB Plc's ultimate South African parent, Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG, BBB/Stable/F3/bbb) that it is holding talks with a third party on the possible sale of a controlling stake in SB Plc. SBG intends to retain a minority stake. No further details of the transaction have been announced and the potential acquiring party has not been identified. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING Fitch equalises the Long-term IDR of SB Plc with that of its parent as it views it as being a highly integrated part of the group. Capital and liquidity are highly fungible across the various entities of the group. SB Plc currently does not have an independent strategy but supports the group through origination and by providing it with an additional foreign currency balance sheet. Around 40% of customer and bank deposit funding comes from the parent. Fitch's view of support, reflected in its Support Rating of '2' as well as the equalisation of SB Plc's IDRs with SBG's, is reinforced by a written undertaking in SBG's annual report that it will ensure that SB Plc is able to meet its contractual liabilities, except in the case of political risk. In addition, SBG has committed to maintain SB Plc's capital adequacy above the minimum requirements imposed by the Prudential Regulation Authority. In Fitch's opinion, as long as SB Plc remains a 100% subsidiary of SBG, and until a sale is finalised, it is highly likely that support will continue to be provided by SBG to SB Plc if and when required, on a timely basis. The RWE signals that a change in ownership may result in an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings depending on the strength of the new owner and its propensity to support SB Plc. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING Fitch plans to review the ratings and resolve the RWE once the acquirer has been identified and the sale is finalised, which Fitch views may take longer than six months but no longer than 12 months. Once the sale is finalised, we will review the ability and the propensity of the majority (and/or minority) shareholders and will consider whether the availability of that support has diminished or increased. This will be dependent on the strength of the majority shareholder (strength likely to be signalled by its IDR or Viability Rating) and its propensity to provide such support. It is Fitch's assumption that upon sale completion, SB Plc will be viewed as less integral to SBG's strategy and that its current propensity to provide support will have reduced, although it may retain a minority stake. Fitch will also take a view of whether SB Plc can be assessed independently from SBG at that point and whether a Viability Rating (VR) would be assigned that would be high enough to drive the IDR. At present, the integrated balance sheet and business strategy mean that Fitch does not assign a VR, but its creditworthiness absent support considerations would not be strong enough to reach the 'bbb' category. Until completion of the sale, SB Plc's IDRs and Support Rating will also continue to be sensitive to any change in SBG's IDR, and a downgrade of its Support Rating would follow a downgrade of SBG by more than one notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES SB Plc's subordinated and hybrid debt securities are notched from the VR of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited's (SBSA, SBG's main banking subsidiary) in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. These ratings have been placed on RWE and will be re-assessed once the acquirer of SB Plc is identified, support is ascertained and, where relevant, the creditworthiness of SB Plc absent extraordinary support is decided upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of the subordinated debt are sensitive to completion of the transaction, to the ratings of the new shareholder and to SB Plc's standalone strength. Until the sale is completed, the subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the SBSA's VR and/or any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to SBSA's viability. Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christopher Keeling Analyst +44 20 3530 1494 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.