May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed Thomas Cook Group plc's (TCG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). Fitch has also assigned expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' (51%-70%) to the new EUR525m unsecured notes issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc that will be guaranteed by Thomas Cook Group plc. When the announced refinancing plan is completed, Fitch expects to upgrade TCG's IDR to 'B' from 'B-' and assign a Positive Outlook. Fitch expects TCG's existing senior unsecured debt will be upgraded to 'B+'/'RR3' (51%-70%) from 'RR4' (31%-50%) at that point.

This follows the announcement of the group's GBP1.6bn new refinancing plan which includes the following three inter-conditional financing elements. These comprise: (1) a fully underwritten GBP425m gross proceeds from a placing and rights issue; (2) a new EUR525m senior unsecured notes maturing in 2020 issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc, guaranteed by Thomas Cook plc, and; (3) a GPP691m revolving credit facility (RCF) facility maturing in 2017. The latter incorporates a GBP300m RCF facility and GBP200m bonding facility (GBP30m maturing in 2015 and a GBP170m in 2017) plus an equivalent of GBP191m additional RCF available for the purpose to repay at maturity the EUR400m, 6.75% notes due in 22 June 2015.

The new bank debt, senior unsecured notes and equity issuance are fully-underwritten. The final equity issuance is subject to the approval of shareholders, with a meeting to be held on 3 June 2013.

The prospective upgrade of TCG's IDR to 'B' from 'B-' upon completion of the transaction reflects Fitch's expectation that the refinancing and the already-announced group "transformation plan" are likely to result in a further improvement in both the group's profitability and adjusted leverage ratios. Likewise, the Positive Outlook reflects upside potential, albeit constrained at that point by further inherent execution risks associated with the full realisation of the results of the company's transformation plan.

Final ratings will be contingent upon completion of the transaction and the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Competitive, Low-Margin Industry: Competition in the sector remains intense, notably from low-cost airlines and the rapid development of online companies. Fitch sees TCG's target to increase online penetration as critical to address customer booking behaviour, notably in the UK. The group targets the share of passengers booking online to increase to more than 50% from 34% by FY15. The main risk relies on the group's ability to create an online platform working efficiently across all group functions.

Turnaround Plan: The group is undertaking a comprehensive turnaround of its UK business as well as a group-wide cost out programme. The programmes aim to improve EBIT from 2012 to 2015 by GBP390m (GBP140m UK turnaround and GBP250m group-wide cost out). The transformation plan entails inherent execution risks, although Fitch notes that the majority of the improvement is driven by cost-outs that have been clearly identified. However, the full achievement will remain subject to external factors such as the fluctuation of jet fuel prices, FX changes and any external shocks disrupting international tourism.

Exceptional Costs: TCG reported high exceptional costs of GBP129.9m at FYE12. Fitch understands that exceptional costs will be reduced over the period 2013-2015 and will reduce to approximately GBP100m, mainly related to the group's restructuring plans. However, the group will also incur restructuring costs related to its French operation.

Disposals: The group has divested businesses (GBP122.7m) and carried out some sale and lease-back transactions on its aircraft (GBP189.4m) in order to improve liquidity and stabilise its debt level in FY12. Fitch expects more modest divestments in the next three years. Management has identified potential for GBP100m-GBP150m of gross proceeds from sales of non-core assets.

Improved Debt Maturity Profile and Liquidity Headroom: Fitch views the group's refinancing proposal as positive for the lower 'B-' rating as it will extend the group's 2015 bank debt maturities to 2017 and will partly already ensure the refinancing of its June 2015 EUR400m senior unsecured notes leaving more flexibility for the company to concentrate on its turnaround plan until 2015.

Improved Credit Metrics: Fitch expects the new capital structure to delever faster than Fitch initially envisaged in the next two years thanks to the group's turnaround plan and equity injection. Fitch notes that gross debt will initially increase post refinancing due to the low level of undrawn bank debt at September 2012 and the issuance of the new senior unsecured notes. Fitch expects adjusted leverage (assuming a seasonal GBP700m working capital swing) to decrease to below 3.5x by FY15 from 6.0x at FY12.

Seasonality and Leverage: Working-capital cash outflow increases during September to December due to it being a traditionally quieter holiday period. From the low point to the high

point during the year the working capital swing is about GBP850m. From September to December Fitch will continue to conservatively adjust its year-end debt (September) by GBP700m, although acknowledges that successful implementation of group's working capital initiatives is likely to reduce this amount.

Expected Recovery For Creditors Upon Default: TCG's recovery ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company in a default scenario - and resulting recovery for its creditors would be maximised in a going concern approach, rather than liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. The distressed multiple applied across both scenarios is 4.5x. The recovery rate for the senior unsecured debt is estimated at 'RR3' (51%-70%). However, Fitch notes that the company has previously obtained secured bank funding to the amount of GBP200m. In the event that this happens again, the recovery rate on the unsecured classes of debt could be reduced from the current level of 'RR3' (51%-70%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions for an IDR of 'B+' include:

- Generating positive free cash flow (including restructuring and exceptional costs)

- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/ gross interest plus rents above 2.2x

- Improvement of the group's operating margin towards 4%

- Lease-adjusted net debt / EBITDAR below 3x or lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital swing)/EBITDAR below 4x

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action for an IDR of 'B-' include:

- Generating positive free cash flow (including restructuring and exceptional costs)

- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/ gross interest plus rents below 2x

- Group operating margin below 3%

- Lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital swing)/EBITDAR above 5x

- Total liquidity headroom below GBP200m