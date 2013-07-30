(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bayerische
Landesbank's
(BayernLB), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) and HSH
Nordbank AG's (HSH)
lower Tier 2 debt instruments on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Multi-notch
downgrades of these instruments could follow by the end of 2013.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN stems from the new state aid rules that will be
effective from 1 August
2013, which Fitch believes will make it difficult for federal
states to support
their respective Landesbanken without some form of
burden-sharing with
subordinated debtholders. This means that it may no longer be
appropriate to use
an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) based on state support as the
anchor rating for
Landesbanken's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings. Currently
these are rated
three notches below their Long-Term IDRs. This differs from the
Viability Rating
(VR) anchor used for most developed market banks because until
now Fitch has
considered there to remain a high propensity for the federal
states to extend
support even to subordinated debtholders.
Fitch's understanding is that a Landesbank that receives state
aid after 1
August will be required by the European Commission to impose
losses on
subordinated debtholders, most likely by a liability management
exercise. The
rating watch will be resolved once Fitch has discussed the
likely procedures
that would need to be put in place around state support with the
relevant
authorities and with the issuers. The agency expects to conclude
its review in
autumn.
In Fitch's view there is a clear political intention to
implement a stronger
burden-sharing for banks in the EU in receipt of state aid
according to the
European Commission's "Proposal for a directive establishing a
framework for the
recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment
firms" of 28 June
2013 and its "Communication from the commission on the
application, from 1
August 2013, of state aid rules to support measures in favour of
banks in the
context of the financial crisis" dated 12 July 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BayernLB's, LBBW's and HSH's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt
ratings are
sensitive to any change in their IDRs or (as indicated by the
RWN) to any change
in Fitch's view that the IDR rather than the VR is the
appropriate anchor
rating. If the VR becomes the new anchor rating for Landesbanken
it would result
in multi notch downgrades for the respective debt instruments.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank:
EUR1bn 5.75% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0326869665):
'BBB+', placed on
RWN
EUR100m variable rate notes (DE000BLB24U6): 'BBB+', placed on
RWN
EUR750m Lower Tier 2 subordinated Notes (XS0285330717): 'BBB+',
placed on RWN
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg:
EUR21m floating rate notes (USU122163020): 'BBB+', placed on RWN
EUR29mn 7.5% notes (USU122162030): 'BBB+', placed on RWN
HSH Nordbank:
EUR1bn Step Up callable subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H23):
'BBB-', placed on RWN
EUR750m variable rate subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H15): 'BBB-'
, placed on RWN
