(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) and HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH) lower Tier 2 debt instruments on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Multi-notch downgrades of these instruments could follow by the end of 2013. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN stems from the new state aid rules that will be effective from 1 August 2013, which Fitch believes will make it difficult for federal states to support their respective Landesbanken without some form of burden-sharing with subordinated debtholders. This means that it may no longer be appropriate to use an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) based on state support as the anchor rating for Landesbanken's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings. Currently these are rated three notches below their Long-Term IDRs. This differs from the Viability Rating (VR) anchor used for most developed market banks because until now Fitch has considered there to remain a high propensity for the federal states to extend support even to subordinated debtholders. Fitch's understanding is that a Landesbank that receives state aid after 1 August will be required by the European Commission to impose losses on subordinated debtholders, most likely by a liability management exercise. The rating watch will be resolved once Fitch has discussed the likely procedures that would need to be put in place around state support with the relevant authorities and with the issuers. The agency expects to conclude its review in autumn. In Fitch's view there is a clear political intention to implement a stronger burden-sharing for banks in the EU in receipt of state aid according to the European Commission's "Proposal for a directive establishing a framework for the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and investment firms" of 28 June 2013 and its "Communication from the commission on the application, from 1 August 2013, of state aid rules to support measures in favour of banks in the context of the financial crisis" dated 12 July 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES BayernLB's, LBBW's and HSH's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change in their IDRs or (as indicated by the RWN) to any change in Fitch's view that the IDR rather than the VR is the appropriate anchor rating. If the VR becomes the new anchor rating for Landesbanken it would result in multi notch downgrades for the respective debt instruments. The rating actions are as follows: Bayerische Landesbank: EUR1bn 5.75% Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0326869665): 'BBB+', placed on RWN EUR100m variable rate notes (DE000BLB24U6): 'BBB+', placed on RWN EUR750m Lower Tier 2 subordinated Notes (XS0285330717): 'BBB+', placed on RWN Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg: EUR21m floating rate notes (USU122163020): 'BBB+', placed on RWN EUR29mn 7.5% notes (USU122162030): 'BBB+', placed on RWN HSH Nordbank: EUR1bn Step Up callable subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H23): 'BBB-', placed on RWN EUR750m variable rate subordinated notes (DE000HSH2H15): 'BBB-' , placed on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768 076 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768 076 113 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1154, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here