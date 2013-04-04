PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed Tube Lines (Finance) PLC's GBP77m class B notes due 2031 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The notes' current rating is 'AA+'.
The rating action follows the placement of Transport for London's (TfL; 'AA+'/RWN) ratings on RWN (see 'Fitch Puts 1 UK Local Government, TfL & 3 Oxford Colleges on RWN', dated 27 March 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are credit-linked to TfL's ratings as they benefit from an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from TfL. As such, Fitch considers that the only risk factor applicable to the rating is External Support, which was assessed as Stronger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given that TfL irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the full discharge of Tube Line's debt service commitments, any change in TfL's rating would lead to a corresponding change in the notes' rating. The RWN on TfL's ratings indicates a heightened probability of downgrade in the near term.
The transaction was originally a securitisation of the assets of Tube Lines Limited (TLL), which in December 2002 entered into a 30-year public private partnership contract with London Underground Limited to manage, renew and maintain the infrastructure on three London Underground lines (Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly). TfL acquired TLL from Bechtel and Amey (Ferrovial) at end-June 2010 and subsequently simplified the financing structure.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.