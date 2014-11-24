(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited
has placed WHA Corporation Public Company Limited's 'A-(tha)'
National Long-Term
Rating, 'F2(tha)' National Short-Term Rating and 'A-(tha)'
National Long-Term
Rating on its outstanding senior unsecured debentures on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN).
The rating action follows the Thailand-based warehouse
developer's announcement
of a plan to acquire Hemaraj Land and Development Public Company
Limited by
means of a conditional voluntary tender offer.
Resolution of the RWN will consider the business and financial
integration
aspects should WHA proceed with the acquisition. The ratings may
be downgraded
or affirmed, depending on the business and financial profiles of
the company
after the acquisition.
The transaction is subject to several conditions, such as
shareholder approval
for the asset acquisition and rights offering as well as the
final percentage of
total shares to be acquired and the financing plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Acquisition and Limited Rating Headroom: WHA aims to
acquire no less than
50% of Hemaraj's total shares, with a total investment cost of
at least
THB21.9bn. This compares to WHA's total assets of THB16.6bn at
end-September
2014. The acquisition is likely to be more than 60% debt
financed, depending on
the final number of Hemaraj shares to be acquired. Should WHA
proceed with the
acquisition, its financial leverage could increase by 1x-2x,
also depending on
the dividend payout policy and/or the operating performance of
Hemaraj. Fitch
had also factored the company's planned debt reduction over the
next three
years. Prior to this announcement, WHA's rating headroom was
limited given its
expected financial leverage, as measured by FFO adjusted
leverage, of 5.5x-6.0x
at end-2014 following a plan to sell assets to a real estate
investment trust in
December 2014 (end-September 2014: 7.4x).
Scale and Diversification Benefits: The acquisition would not
only increase
WHA's operating scale, but also provide product diversification
and upward
integration. The acquisition will see WHA expand into industrial
estate and
facilities development, which Fitch considers to have a higher
business risk
than the company's existing operations in built-to-suit
warehouses for rent. On
the other hand, Hemaraj's utilities service business is likely
to increase the
proportion of recurring income to the company and mitigate the
volatility of
revenues from land sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- The completion of the acquisition leading to FFO adjusted
leverage of above
4.5x on a sustained basis, and
- The business profile and risk profile of the integrated entity
do not improve
.
- The ratings could be downgraded by more than one notch if the
financial
leverage increases significantly.
Positive rating action is not anticipated in view of the
potential acquisition.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.