(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton
Reinsurance Bermuda
Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York and Texas
Life Insurance
Company (collectively referred to as Wilton Re), as well as the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' of Wilton Re Holdings Limited, on
Rating Watch
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating action follows the announcement that Canada
Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) will be acquiring the stock of Wilton
Re Holdings
Limited, the privately held holding company which owns Wilton
Re. The
transaction is expected to close no later than the third quarter
of 2014,
subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory
approvals.
Fitch views the transaction as a potential credit positive for
Wilton Re, since
it removes uncertainty regarding the long-term ownership
structure of the
company and improves the company's financial flexibility. CPPIB
manages the
retirement funds on behalf of 18 million Canadians, with C$201.5
billion in
assets under management as of year-end 2013.
Wilton Re's existing management team will remain in place
following the
acquisition. Fitch expects Wilton Re will continue its strategic
focus on U.S.
life insurance and its disciplined approach toward new business
opportunities
which has resulted in its strong operating performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would upgrade the IFS rating following the close of the
transaction with
the final rating based upon its evaluation of Wilton Re's
capitalization and any
updates to its operating plans, strategic importance to CPPIB
and degree of
support.
Fitch could affirm the current 'A' IFS rating if the transaction
fails to close
or Fitch ultimately views Wilton Re as not having strategic
importance to CPIBB.
Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Wilton Re Holdings Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Notes due Mar. 30, 2033 at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Nov. 13, 2013.
