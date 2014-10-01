(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on CNA
Financial Corporation on or about Oct. 30, 2014, for commercial
reasons. Fitch
currently rates the company and its insurance subsidiaries as
follows:
CNA Financial Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 'BBB';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 'BBB';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 'BBB';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 'BBB';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 'BBB';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 'BBB';
--$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 'BBB'.
Continental Casualty Company Group Members:
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
Continental Casualty Company
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
Surety Bonding Company of America
Transportation Insurance Company
Universal Surety of America
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Western Surety Company
--Insurer Financial Strength rating 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage and is
providing approximately
30 days' notice to the market of the withdrawal of CNA Financial
Corporation
ratings as a courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action on CNA Financial Corporation occurred
on Sept. 4,
2014. Fitch affirmed the company's ratings at that time.
Contact:
Brad Istwan
Director
+1-312-368-3197
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
