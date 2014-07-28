(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on Hartford
Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries on or about
Aug. 28, 2014,
for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Hartford Financial
Services Group,
Inc. and its subsidiaries as follows:
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--4.0% senior notes due 2015 'BBB';
--7.3% notes due 2015 'BBB';
--5.5% notes due 2016 'BBB';
--5.375% notes due 2017 'BBB';
--4.0% senior notes due 2017 'BBB';
--6.3% notes due 2018 'BBB';
--6% notes due 2019 'BBB';
--5.5% senior notes due 2020 'BBB';
--5.125% senior notes due 2022 'BBB';
--5.95% notes due 2036 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2040 'BBB';
--6.1% notes due 2041 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2042 'BBB';
--4.3% senior notes due 2043 'BBB';
--7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 'BB+';
--8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 'BB+'.
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Hartford Life, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--7.65% notes due 2027 'BBB-';
--7.375% notes due 2031 'BBB-'.
Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool:
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company
Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Trumbull Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A+'.
Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
--IFS 'A'.
Hartford Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'BBB+';
--Medium-term note program 'BBB'.
Hartford Life Global Funding
--Secured notes program 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life Institutional Funding
--Secured notes program 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
Hartford
Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ratings as a
courtesy to
investors.
Fitch's last rating action on Hartford Financial Services Group,
Inc. and its
subsidiaries occurred on April 22, 2014. For additional
information, see 'Fitch
Affirms Hartford and P/C Sub's Ratings; Outlook Stable; Takes
Various Actions on
Life Subs', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Brad Istwan
Director
+1-312-368-3197
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
