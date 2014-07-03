(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Old Republic International Corporation and its subsidiaries on or about Aug. 3, 2014, for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Old Republic International Corporation and its subsidiaries as follows: Old Republic International Corp. : --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'. Bituminous Casualty Corp. Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Great West Casualty Co. Old Republic Insurance Co. Old Republic Lloyds of Texas Old Republic General Insurance Co. Old Republic Surety Co. Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co. American Guaranty Title Insurance Co. Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of Old Republic International Corporation and its subsidiaries ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch's last rating action occurred on April 23, 2014, at which time Fitch upgraded its ratings on Old Republic International Corporation and its subsidiaries. Contact: Brad Istwan Director +1-312-368-3197 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.