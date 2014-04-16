(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on
Associated Banc-Corp., Associated Bank and Associated Trust
Company on or about
May 16, 2014, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates
Associated Banc-Corp.,
Associated Bank, NA and Associated Trust Company, NA as follows:
Associated Banc-Corp.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'B+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Associated Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Long-term deposits 'BBB+';
--Long-term senior debt 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Associated Trust Company, NA
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Viability 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
Associated
Banc-Corp. ratings as a courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action on Associated Banc-Corp. occurred on
Feb. 5, 2014.
Fitch upgraded its long-term ratings on Associated Banc-Corp. to
'BBB' and
short-term ratings to 'F2'.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.