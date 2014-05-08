(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on First
Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. and First Interstate Bank on or
about June 7, 2014,
for business reasons. Fitch currently rates First Interstate
Bancsystem, Inc.
and First Interstate Bank as follows:
First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Viability Rating 'bbb-';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
First Interstate Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-' ; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposit 'BBB' ;
--Short-term IDR 'F3' ;
--Short-term deposit F2;
--Viability Rating 'bbb-';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
First
Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. ratings as a courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action occurred on Sept. 23, 2013. Fitch
affirmed its
long-term ratings on First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. at
'BBB-'.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.