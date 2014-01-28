(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says a pledged collection account (PCA) can mitigate commingling risk in German securitisations. Recently, German securitisations have increasingly been structured with a PCA which is a collection account in the name of the servicer, but pledged to the SPV. This PCA differs from the typical servicer collection account in that collected moneys should not be commingled with the servicerâ€™s insolvency estate in case of servicer insolvency. In Fitchâ€™s view, the PCA could reduce such commingling risk that has previously been covered by commingling reserves or other structural features.

Fitch has been provided with legal opinions stating that the pledgee (SPV) is entitled to enforce its pledge (granted by the originating bank) even if a moratorium is imposed on the insolvent servicer. While this supports the PCA concept, the agency notes that it has not been legally tested yet.

The PCA is similar to the 'specially dedicated account'€� that has been frequently used in French securitisations ('compte specialement affecte'� in accordance with Articles L. 214-173 and Article D. 214-228 of the French Monetary and Financial Code). However, while the â€œspecially dedicated accountâ€� concept in France is backed by law implying that the collected funds are for the exclusive benefit of the SPV, the German PCA is contractual and not backed by specific legislation.

Typically the PCA, to which the underlying debtors pay their instalments, is solely created for the purpose of the securitisation and no other funds are paid into this account, thus allowing clear identification of the collected funds. Furthermore, the SPV is the sole party entitled to dispose of the collections in the PCA. These aspects, in our view, minimise the operational and legal risks.

Fitch expects that the validity of the pledge of the PCA to the SPV to be supported by a transaction-specific legal opinion. Even with a valid pledge to the SPV, there remains some uncertainty as to whether the servicerâ€™s insolvency administrator may impose a moratorium over the PCA (given it is owned by the servicer), thus delaying the transfer of collections to the SPV for a certain period. Fitch expects to receive transaction-specific legal opinions specifying that the imposition of a moratorium on an insolvent servicer would not affect the right of the SPV to enforce its pledge.

Due to the remaining uncertainty regarding the potential moratorium over the PCA, Fitch expects payment interruption risk to be mitigated, for example by a liquidity reserve to provide for payments due within the period of a moratorium. The agency will review the transactionâ€™s specifics when determining the potential payment interruption period.

Credit exposure to the account bank provider remains and is expected to be addressed in line with Fitchâ€™s Counterparty Criteria.