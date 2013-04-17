(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
decline in total revenues for 1Q'13, similar to other banks
reporting to date
according to Fitch Ratings. Expenses fell considerably on a
sequential basis,
given the lack of several one-time expense items. Bottom line
results were also
aided by a healthy decline in provision expenses. PNC's ROA of
1.34% is
considered good, especially in light of the challenging interest
rate
environment.
Spread income was down slightly on a sequential basis due to
lower purchase
accounting accretion. PNC also reported further compression its
net interest
margin. However, excluding the impact of purchase accounting
accretion, PNC's
core NIM has held roughly flat both on a linked-quarter basis
and from a year
ago at 3.43%. Due to further declines in purchase accounting
accretion, PNC
expects spread income to fall approximately 2% to 3% in 2Q'13.
Reported noninterest income declined 5% sequentially reflecting
declines in many
fee income categories, which was partially offset by a
significant decrease in
mortgage repurchase expenses. In 4Q'12, the company's provision
for residential
mortgage loan repurchase obligations totaled $254 million,
compared to virtually
nothing this quarter. PNC has reported a great deal of
volatility in mortgage
repurchase expenses, and Fitch expects there could be further
swings in this
line item.
Outside of the mortgage repurchase expenses and excluding the
$130 million gain
on sale of Visa shares last quarter, overall noninterest income
was generally
down across all categories, including mortgage revenues. PNC
reported very
strong results last quarter in merger and acquisition advisory
fees and capital
markets activities, which declined 21% on a sequential basis.
Noninterest expenses declined 15% on a linked-quarter basis
reflecting
improvement in all reported expense categories and the lack of
material one-time
charges during the quarter. In 4Q'12, PNC reported several
non-core items,
including charges related to the foreclosure settlement,
mortgage banking
goodwill impairment, the redemption of trust preferred
securities, and merger
integration costs. PNC expects increases of between 2% and 3% in
noninterest
expenses next quarter.
PNC reported a sizeable reserve release in 1Q'13 with NCOs
outpacing provision
expenses by roughly $220 million. This follows last quarter's
small incremental
reserve build.
PNC reported asset quality deterioration in 1Q'13. Similar to
the two previous
quarters, asset quality numbers were impacted by the adoption of
regulatory
guidance, increasing nonaccrual assets by $426 million and net
charge-offs by
$134 million in 1Q'13.
During the current quarter, PNC adopted the regulatory guidance
that many other
banks had adopted earlier in 2012 in which the bank placed a
performing
second-lien behind a delinquent first lien as nonaccrual. PNC
reported $45
million in NCOs in 4Q'12 related to the adoption of OCC guidance
pertaining to
borrowers discharged from bankruptcy.
Excluding the impact of the regulatory guidance from both
quarters, NCOs still
increased a significant 22% on a sequential basis. Fitch notes
that while the
adoption of this regulatory guidance had the overall effect of
accelerating NCOs
and increasing nonaccrual balances, delinquencies declined 19%
sequentially.
PNC's reported an estimated Tier 1 common ratio of 9.8% at March
31, 2013, up
20bps on a sequential basis, and roughly in line with regional
bank peer
averages. PNC disclosed its estimated Tier 1 common ratio of
7.9% under Basel
III, including the application of Basel II.5 rules. Though this
ratio is
somewhat below the average for other large regional banks, Fitch
views PNC's
capital profile favorably given its overall risk profile and
earnings capacity.
Further, PNC continues to make progress towards meeting its
operating range of
8% to 8.5% by year-end 2013.
