(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
solid 1.35% return on asset (ROA) during the first quarter of
2014 (1Q'14),
supported by lower expenses and credit costs, offset by lower
repurchase reserve
releases and seasonality in fee income, according to Fitch
Ratings. Fitch views
these results as consistent with PNC's credit profile, with
ratings that remain
among some of the highest in the world.
Similar to other banks reporting to date, spread income declined
during the
quarter, reflecting two fewer days and lower purchase accounting
accretion
(PAA). PNC reported a sizeable 12 basis points (bps) decline in
the net interest
margin (NIM) due to lower asset yields and less PAA. PNC expects
that net
interest income will be down modestly in 2Q'14 relative to this
quarter.
Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the
NIM, PNC's core NIM
declined 8 bps a linked-quarter basis to 3.02%, below the
average for the large
regional banks. Although PNC's margin continues to compress, PNC
loan growth is
solid and the company has good revenue diversity, with
noninterest income
comprising 42% of revenues during the quarter, insulating the
company somewhat
from a very challenging interest rate environment.
Noninterest income declined 12% on a linked-quarter basis mainly
reflecting a
much lower mortgage repurchase reserve release and seasonal
declines in fee
income. This was partially offset by a $62 million pre-tax gain
on the sale of
Visa shares.
PNC reported a sizeable 10% decrease in noninterest expenses
from a continued
focus on expense management, as well as lower compensation
costs, pension and
benefit costs. Last quarter's expenses also included a $50
million contribution
to PNC Foundation, and higher legal accruals, including the
previously disclosed
residential mortgage fair lending joint settlement with the CFPB
and DOJ. This
fine related to legacy National City Bank activities.
Credit quality continues to improve for PNC, and the company
reported still low
net charge-offs (NCOs) of just 38 bps during 1Q'14. PNC's NCOs
can be a bit
lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, ranging from 38 bps this quarter
to 99 bps in
1Q'13. Reported nonaccrual assets also declined 5% on a
sequential basis.
Quarterly earnings benefitted from a loan loss reserve release
with NCOs
exceeding provision expenses, though at only 6% of pre-tax
income, it is not
considered to be a driver of quarterly earnings.
PNC continued to enhance its liquidity position in anticipation
of new
regulatory requirements, namely the October 2013 Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR)
proposal. PNC has not publicly disclosed its estimate of the
LCR, though the
loan to deposit ratio is 89% at March 31, 2014. While Fitch
expects this ratio
could rise as loan growth resumes to more normalized levels,
Fitch expects PNC
will manage its liquidity position in a conservative manner, as
it has
historically done so.
PNC also reported a further increase in its estimated fully
phased-in Tier 1
common ratio (CET1) under Basel III, up 30 bps to an estimated
9.7% CET1 ratio
at March 31, 2014. PNC attributed the increase to growth in
retained earnings
and higher AOCI, partially offset by higher risk-weighted
assets. PNC received
no objection to its capital plan under CCAR, and performed well
under the
regulatory stress testing relative to other large regional
banks, with a minimum
tier 1 common ratio of 8.1% after proposed capital plans, which
is a very strong
ratio in light of the onerous stress test.
