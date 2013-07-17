(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 17 (Fitch) Amidst an increasingly challenging
interest rate
environment, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC reported a
strong 1.49%
return-on-asset (ROA) during second-quarter 2013 (2Q'13),
according to Fitch
Ratings.
Earnings were supported by higher revenues, controlled expenses,
and lower
credit costs.
PNC reported solid revenue numbers, especially as compared to
the other large
banks reporting to date. Total revenues advanced 3% sequentially
supported by
strong noninterest income growth. Conversely, as expected,
spread income was
down 5% on a sequential basis due to lower core net interest
income and lower
purchase accounting accretion (PAA). PNC reported a significant
23 basis point
(bp) drop in the net interest margin (NIM). Even excluding the
impact of PAA,
PNC's core NIM declined 17 bps a linked-quarter basis.
Reported noninterest income improved a significant 15%
sequentially reflecting
improvement across all fee income categories. Mortgage revenues
(excluding
repurchase expenses) held up relatively well, with loan
origination volume up
11% compared to the prior quarter. Also aiding results, PNC
reported an $83
million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares. At June 30,
2013, unrealized
gains in these holdings were approximately $700 million.
Somewhat offsetting the growth in fee income, PNC reported an
increase in
mortgage repurchase provision expenses, at $73 million in 2Q'13,
this after a
basically flat first quarter. PNC has reported a good deal of
volatility in
mortgage repurchase expenses. As such, Fitch expects there could
be further
swings in this line item.
Noninterest expenses were relatively well-controlled, increasing
2% on a
sequential basis. Higher expenses were driven by increased
marketing fees and
incentive compensation costs.
Excluding the impact of regulatory guidance on net charge-offs
last quarter,
NCOs declined a significant 35% from the prior quarter, and were
just 44 bps in
2Q'13. PNC NCOs can be a bit lumpy from quarter-to-quarter.
Fitch does not
expect 44 bps to be a sustainable level. Reported nonaccrual
assets also
declined 3% on a sequential basis. PNC's reserve release of $51
million was down
quite a bit from last quarter's release of over $200 million.
PNC's reported an estimated Tier 1 common ratio of 10.1% at June
30, 2013, up 30
bps on a sequential basis. PNC disclosed its estimated Tier 1
common ratio of
8.2% under Basel III. Net unrealized pre-tax gains on PNC's
available-for-sale
securities portfolio declined to approximately $700 million at
June 30, 2013,
down from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2013. This reflects the
increase in interest
rates and widening asset spreads. As an Advanced Approach bank,
PNC will be
subject to fluctuations in AOCI under Basel III once it comes
into effect Jan.
1, 2014.
