(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 15 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
solid 1.25% return on asset (ROA) during the third quarter of
2014 (3Q'14),
supported by solid fee income growth and lower credit costs,
partially offset by
a continued decline in spread income. Fitch Ratings views the
quarter's results
as consistent with PNC's credit profile, with ratings that
remain among some of
the highest in the world. PNC's ratings were recently affirmed
at 'A+' during
the Oct. 7, 2014 large regional bank periodic review.
Reflecting a still uneven economic recovery and a competitive
lending
environment, average loans were flat from the prior quarter.
Some of the decline
in spread income was attributed to a higher liquidity position
as PNC increased
total borrowings in preparation for the phase-in requirements of
the LCR. PNC
disclosed that it would be well above the 80% minimum on Jan. 1,
2015.
Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the net
interest margin
(NIM), PNC's core NIM declined 14 basis points (bps) on a
linked-quarter basis
to 2.78%, well below the average for the large regional banks.
Most of the
decline was attributed to increased balances at the Federal
Reserve. Although
PNC's margin continues to compress and remains below peer
levels, PNC has good
revenue diversity, with noninterest income comprising 45% of
revenues,
insulating the company somewhat from a very challenging interest
rate
environment.
Noninterest income increased 3% on a linked-quarter basis mainly
reflecting fee
income growth, from higher asset management revenue, corporate
service fees, and
deposit service charges. PNC reported additional gains on the
sale of VISA
shares in 3Q'14, with $57 million in securities gains this
quarter, up slightly
from $54 million last quarter. PNC has indicated that it intends
to continue to
monetize its ownership of VISA shares, and as quarter-end 2014,
still has
approximately $560 million of unrealized gains.
PNC reported relatively flat noninterest expenses, and has
already met its
full-year 2014 savings goal of $500 million in expense savings.
PNC expects that
expenses may be up low single digits in 4Q'14 relative to 3Q'14.
Credit quality continues to improve for PNC, and the company
reported very low
net charge-offs (NCOs) of only 16 bps during 3Q'14, an
unsustainably low level
for the company and supported by net commercial loan recoveries.
Reflecting the
continued improvement in credit quality, provision expense
declined 24% during
the quarter. New non-performing loan (NPL) inflows fell to just
$380 million
during the quarter, well below the amount a year ago or last
quarter. Reserves
at 1.7% of loan losses will likely remain above the large
regional bank peer
average.
PNC also reported a further increase in its estimated fully
phased-in Tier 1
common ratio (CET1) under Basel III standardized approach rules,
up 10bps to an
estimated 10.1% CET1 ratio at Sept. 30, 2014. The increase was
due to growth in
retained earnings, partially offset by share repurchases.
