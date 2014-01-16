(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
solid 1.34% return-on-asset (ROA) during the fourth quarter of
2013 (4Q'13),
according to Fitch Ratings. PNC's results benefitted from a
release from
mortgage repurchase reserves, lower provision expenses, and a
modest improvement
in spread income. However, these gains were partially offset by
higher expenses.
The release of mortgage repurchase reserves was from previously
disclosed
agreements with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the
quarter, resolving
repurchase obligations related to loans sold between 2000 and
2008. Fitch views
these settlements favorably as it addresses a great deal of
legacy
mortgage-related risk. With regard to core mortgage results,
mortgage
originations fell 32% on linked-quarter basis. While better than
other banks
reporting to date, the decrease for PNC was still expected given
the drop-off in
refinancing activities.
PNC also reported a large increase in its estimated Tier 1
common ratio (CET1)
under Basel III, an estimated 9.4% CET1 ratio at year-end 2013,
up 70 basis
points (bps) from prior quarter-end. PNC attributed the increase
to lower
deductions from quantitative limits and improved AOCI from
changes related to
pension assets, offset by an increase in risk-weighted assets.
Fitch views the
improvement favorably as it places PNC's capital ratios much
closer to peer
averages. Further, the company is well above its current
guideline of between 8%
and 8.5%, likely paving the way for a higher capital request
under 2014 CCAR
than the year before.
PNC reported a modest increase in spread income and a
significant increase in
noninterest income, primarily due to the aforementioned mortgage
repurchase
reserve release. Excluding this release, noninterest income was
flat on a
sequential basis.
Lower mortgage revenues from smaller net hedging gains on
mortgage servicing
rights were offset primarily by higher asset management
revenues, driven by
stronger equity markets and growth. Also impacting
linked-quarter comparisons,
PNC reported an $85 million pre-tax gain on the sale of Visa
shares in 3Q'13.
PNC reported a 5% increase in noninterest expenses from higher
incentive
compensation, a $50 million contribution to PNC Foundation, and
higher legal
accruals, including the previously disclosed residential
mortgage fair lending
joint settlement with the CFPB and DOJ. This fine related to
legacy National
City Bank activities. Legal-related charges continue to weigh on
results for the
large banks, though at much smaller level for PNC and the other
large regional
banks in comparison to the money center banks.
PNC reported a 9bps decline in the net interest margin due to
higher balances of
interest-bearing deposits at banks in anticipation of new
regulatory
requirements, namely the October 2013 Liquidity Coverage Ratio
(LCR) proposal.
PNC has not publicly disclosed its estimate of the LCR.
Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the net
interest margin
(NIM), PNC's core NIM declined 7bps on a linked-quarter basis to
3.10%, which is
likely somewhat below the average for the large regional banks.
Credit quality continues to generally improve for PNC, and the
company reported
still low net charge-offs (NCOs) of just 39 bps during 4Q'13.
PNC's NCOs can be
a bit lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, ranging from 39 bps this
quarter to 99 bps
in 1Q'13. Reported nonaccrual assets also declined 4% on a
sequential basis.
Quarterly earnings benefitted from a loan loss reserve release
with NCOs
exceeding provision expenses, though at only 5% of pre-tax
income, it is not
considered to be a driver of quarterly earnings growth.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Justin Fuller
Director
+1-212-908-2057
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.