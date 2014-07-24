(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 24 (Fitch) The official results for
Indonesia's
presidential election have confirmed earlier "quick counts" that
former Jakarta
governor Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has won by a margin of six
percentage points (53%
to 47%). The further build-up of Indonesia's democratic track
record is credit
supportive - assuming that the hand-over of power remains
peaceful - says Fitch
Ratings.
Jokowi's opponent, Prabowo Subianto, has yet to formally concede
defeat, but the
official election results tabulated by the election commission
confirm a margin
of victory at the high end of initial estimates from exit polls.
A peaceful conclusion of this electoral cycle in Indonesia, with
the
confirmation of a smooth handover, will end months of political
uncertainty, and
should be favourable for investment.
Jokowi's coalition currently lacks a majority, with only 37% of
the seats in
parliament. Yet there is potential for the factions of some
opposition parties
to cross the floor. A broadening of parliamentary support for
Jokowi, with one
or more parties joining his coalition, would further strengthen
the new
government's mandate - and make it easier to implement the
necessary reforms to
boost productivity and lift the country's trend growth rate.
Fitch maintains that the key issue for Indonesia's credit and
sovereign rating
over the next six to 12 months is the extent to which the
government continues
to prioritise economic stability over high GDP growth. Indonesia
remains
vulnerable to external pressures, and faces structural
constraints to growth
linked to an infrastructure backlog and business environment
impediments to
starting new businesses.
Jokowi has built a reputation for starting new infrastructure
projects in
Jakarta, but has no track record at the national level. The next
government's
cabinet picks, budget and other potential policy pronouncements
in the coming
months will provide important indications as to how Jokowi will
manage his
political mandate - and the potential impact on the country's
credit or rating.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
