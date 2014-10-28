(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, October 28 (Fitch) The small adjustment in
capital resulting from
the Polish asset quality review (AQR) in combination with the
EBA stress tests
show the broad resilience of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings
says. The results
are consistent with the Viability Ratings for the Fitch-rated
banks, which
reflect their standalone strength, and so the ratings impact is
likely to be
limited.
Banks rated in the 'bbb' category and above had strong capital
cushions, with a
median buffer of 667bp for the combined assessment (Polish AQR
and EBA stress
tests) under the baseline scenario and a 793bp buffer under the
combined
assessment under the adverse stress.
The results of the combined assessment were robust for the
Polish banks because
they did not benefit from any material phase-in capital
arrangements as in many
European jurisdictions. The overall capital shortfall from the
combined exercise
was only PLN398m, a very small percentage (0.35%) of total
sector common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) capital. It was also virtually fully covered by
1H14 profit
retention (Getin Noble Bank) and capital raised during 1H14 (BNP
Paribas Bank
Polska SA).
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141028poland
.htm"> Click here to view related chart.
The median AQR adjustment was 65bp to the end-2013 CET1 ratio in
an exercise
conducted by the Polish regulator using ECB methodology. This
review and stress
tests using EBA methodology covered 15 banks, representing 72%
of total sector
assets.
Getin ('bb') was the only Fitch-rated Polish bank that failed to
reach the 8%
CET1 ratio after the AQR adjustment. The PLN262.5m shortfall was
a function of a
relatively low starting CET1 ratio (8.61%), as the ratio
adjustment was moderate
(114bp). The AQR adjustment stemmed from the residential real
estate portfolio,
which was the only asset class that went through review. But
Getin's failure was
technical, as retained earnings from 1H14 almost fully cover the
capital gap, so
the bank does not plan to raise new equity. The capital
shortfall is much
smaller in the combined assessment under the baseline scenario,
at PLN49.5m, and
the bank passed the combined assessment under the adverse
stress.
Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS, 'bb') was a "near fail" as it
passed the AQR and
the EBA's baseline and adverse scenarios incorporating the AQR
with only small
capital buffers. It also had the largest AQR adjustment relative
to capital. The
adjustment largely relates to the SME portfolio under a
collective provisioning
model. BOS was the only bank for which this segment of the loan
portfolio was
reviewed.
The AQR adjustments for Getin and BOS reflect much more
conservative parameters
used in the provisioning model and a broader definition of
non-performing
exposures. The latter differs significantly from the concept of
an impaired loan
under international accounting standards. Getin may recognise
only a small part
of the AQR adjustment (PLN633m) to provisions in its financial
statements by
end-1Q15.
Alior Bank ('bb') passed both scenarios, but the margin was less
comfortable
than for higher rated banks.
Six Polish banks participated in the EBA stress tests. Their
results in the
EU-wide exercise did not include AQR adjustments due to late
submission by the
Polish Authorities. Our analysis of the stress test results
includes the AQR
adjustments.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
