(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, October 28 (Fitch) The small adjustment in capital resulting from the Polish asset quality review (AQR) in combination with the EBA stress tests show the broad resilience of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The results are consistent with the Viability Ratings for the Fitch-rated banks, which reflect their standalone strength, and so the ratings impact is likely to be limited. Banks rated in the 'bbb' category and above had strong capital cushions, with a median buffer of 667bp for the combined assessment (Polish AQR and EBA stress tests) under the baseline scenario and a 793bp buffer under the combined assessment under the adverse stress. The results of the combined assessment were robust for the Polish banks because they did not benefit from any material phase-in capital arrangements as in many European jurisdictions. The overall capital shortfall from the combined exercise was only PLN398m, a very small percentage (0.35%) of total sector common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. It was also virtually fully covered by 1H14 profit retention (Getin Noble Bank) and capital raised during 1H14 (BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA). <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141028poland .htm"> Click here to view related chart. The median AQR adjustment was 65bp to the end-2013 CET1 ratio in an exercise conducted by the Polish regulator using ECB methodology. This review and stress tests using EBA methodology covered 15 banks, representing 72% of total sector assets. Getin ('bb') was the only Fitch-rated Polish bank that failed to reach the 8% CET1 ratio after the AQR adjustment. The PLN262.5m shortfall was a function of a relatively low starting CET1 ratio (8.61%), as the ratio adjustment was moderate (114bp). The AQR adjustment stemmed from the residential real estate portfolio, which was the only asset class that went through review. But Getin's failure was technical, as retained earnings from 1H14 almost fully cover the capital gap, so the bank does not plan to raise new equity. The capital shortfall is much smaller in the combined assessment under the baseline scenario, at PLN49.5m, and the bank passed the combined assessment under the adverse stress. Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS, 'bb') was a "near fail" as it passed the AQR and the EBA's baseline and adverse scenarios incorporating the AQR with only small capital buffers. It also had the largest AQR adjustment relative to capital. The adjustment largely relates to the SME portfolio under a collective provisioning model. BOS was the only bank for which this segment of the loan portfolio was reviewed. The AQR adjustments for Getin and BOS reflect much more conservative parameters used in the provisioning model and a broader definition of non-performing exposures. The latter differs significantly from the concept of an impaired loan under international accounting standards. Getin may recognise only a small part of the AQR adjustment (PLN633m) to provisions in its financial statements by end-1Q15. Alior Bank ('bb') passed both scenarios, but the margin was less comfortable than for higher rated banks. Six Polish banks participated in the EBA stress tests. Their results in the EU-wide exercise did not include AQR adjustments due to late submission by the Polish Authorities. Our analysis of the stress test results includes the AQR adjustments. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6292 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.