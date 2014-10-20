(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) The expiry of the financial
equalisation mechanism
for Polish regions should help stabilise the finances of the
biggest
contributor, the Region of Mazowieckie, Fitch Ratings says. For
the biggest
beneficiaries, expiry should not affect debt service capability
but the full
impact on all regions will depend on the replacement system,
which is currently
subject to political discussion.
Transfers under the current system - the janosikowe - will cease
from October
2015. Polish legislators missed a 15 October deadline to
introduce a replacement
mechanism to ensure payments continued after the Constitutional
Tribunal ruled
that the janosikowe formula was unconstitutional. The Prime
Minister has asked
the Finance Ministry to speed up preparation of a replacement
mechanism for
parliamentary approval so equalisation payments can resume from
2016. She has
also instructed the Finance Minister to amend his earlier
proposal, including a
transitional system for 2015, but it is not clear when and how
this would be
enacted after last week's deadline passed.
The Region of Mazowieckie (BBB/Negative), which includes Warsaw,
is the biggest
contributor to the equalisation mechanism. Payments are
Mazowieckie's largest
single expenditure item and we estimate that expiry in October
2015 could save
between 6% and 8% of operating expenditure for the year. This
would ease
budgetary pressures and support the financial stabilisation seen
in 2014,
chiefly due to increased corporate income tax receipts driven by
economic
growth, and cost savings.
Under the suggested transition system, Mazowieckie's
contributions would fall by
PLN212.5m (USD64m) in 2015 compared with the existing formula,
which represents
around 11% of operating expenditure. The scale of reductions
will be an
important factor in the region's credit profile in 2015,
potentially enabling
Mazowieckie to repay part of a PLN246m state budget loan early,
or increase
capex for infrastructure.
It remains uncertain whether Mazowieckie will have to pay
overdue contributions
under the janosikowe using a second state budget loan. The
Finance Ministry may
submit a motion to the Supreme Administrative Court to annul a
Regional
Administrative Court ruling that it does not have to. This issue
will be a key
driver of liquidity and debt levels in the near term.
Potentially constrained
liquidity is one reason that the region's rating is on Negative
Outlook.
Annual transfers between the regions under the janosikowe, which
has been in
place for ten years, are worth PLN600m-700m annually in
2014-2015. For the
biggest beneficiaries, the Region of Podkarpackie and the Region
of Lubelskie,
transfers contribute around 16% and 10% respectively of current
annual revenue,
so a loss of equalisation payments in 4Q15 would cut revenues
for the year by 4%
and 2.5% respectively. This should not affect debt servicing
capacity, but if
they do not make up the revenue shortfall from other sources
(such as possible
grants from the state budget) or adjust operating expenditure,
it may lower
their operating balances and their ability to implement new
investments
co-financed by EU grants.
For Wielkopolska (A-/Stable) and Malopolska (A-/Stable), the
revenue shortfall
would be below 1% of current revenue and have no material
impact.
The Prime Minister's instructions suggest that there will be a
drive for
equalisation payments to resume in some form, although political
agreement might
not be straightforward. We may comment further as proposals are
made and the
legislative process gets underway.
Contact:
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Region of Wielkopolska
here
Region of Malopolska
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.