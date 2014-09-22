(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
Polish Region of
Mazowieckie's (Mazowieckie; BBB/Negative) liquidity is gradually
improving,
after having weakened in 2013 and despite its obligatory
contribution to the
State under the Polish equalisation mechanism. We believe that
the region will
be able to service its debt for 2014, with direct debt possibly
lower than the
PLN1.8bn projected by us in May 2014.
We expect the region's operating balance at end-2014 to be at
least PLN100m,
sufficient to fully cover debt service. Mazowieckie estimates
that it faces
repayment of PLN52m in principal and interest until year-end.
Fitch believes the
region's operating balance will be supported by an increase of
corporate income
tax (CIT) receipts in line with economic growth and by
cost-cutting implemented
under the Precautionary Programme for 2014-2019. CIT receipts
are the largest
contributor to Mazowieckie's operating revenue, at more than
60%.
Fitch considers that the region's self-financing capacity as
adequate.
Mazowieckie contributed in full the August and September 2014
instalments under
the equalisation mechanism and fully repaid the outstanding
under a PLN300m
short-term credit line. The region is obliged to make full
contribution to the
State under the equalisation mechanism despite a ruling from the
Constitutional
Tribunal in March 2014 declaring that the mechanism for regions
is inconsistent
with the Constitution of Poland. Mazowieckie is obliged to pay a
sum each year
to central government, equalling 35% of its operating
expenditure - its largest
operating expenditure item.
Nevertheless, Mazowieckie still has overdue contributions
(principal and
interest) to the equalisation mechanism of PLN285m for
2013-2014, putting
pressure on its liquidity. To settle the outstanding amounts,
the region intends
to draw on the last of two state budget loans. The first loan,
amounting to
PLN246m, was drawn at the beginning of September 2014 and used
to partly repay
the due amounts of the equalisation instalments to the state
budget. Fitch
projects that the second state budget loan may be lower at
PLN100m than the
PLN150m previously expected. Consequently, direct debt at
year-end may amount to
PLN1.7bn, accounting for a moderate 82% of current revenue,
which is below
Fitch's projections made in May 2014. The final decision about
this state budget
loan and its amount will be announced in October 2014.
The next Fitch rating review is on 21 November.
The Region of Mazowieckie's ratings are as follows:
- Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB', Outlook Negative
- Long-term local currency IDR'BBB+', Outlook Negative
- Long-term National rating 'A+(pol)', Outlook Negative
- EUR50m and EUR32m bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating
'BBB'
