(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) A difficult operating environment
fueled by
political and regulatory uncertainty is the most significant
factor affecting
Ecuador's banking sector, according to Fitch Ratings. These
challenges continue
to constrain the Ecuadorian banking system's performance amid
favorable
macroeconomic conditions such as all-time low inflation and
unemployment. As a
result, Fitch has assigned a Negative Outlook to the sector.
While Ecuador expects to publish draft Basel III compliant
regulations by 2018,
its current regulatory and financial framework does not meet
international best
practices and is less developed than its emerging markets peers.
Fitch believes
the recently approved Monetary and Financial Organic Code could
result in a
continuation of the banking sector's Negative Outlook.
'The Monetary and Financial Organic Code could leave the door
open for
additional measures that ultimately drag on Ecuador's banking
system,' says
Larisa Arteaga, Director. 'Our Outlook hinges on the sector's
overall growth
prospects, profitability and capitalization, so any additional
regulatory
measures that stunt revenue would be negative.'
The banks in Fitch's peer review have been able to offset some
of these
challenges with healthy liquidity positions. Fitch believes
Ecuadorian banks'
liquid assets are significantly higher quality than at other
emerging market
banks operating in countries rated similar to Ecuador. This
includes a high
proportion of liquid assets invested in investment-grade foreign
instruments and
low exposure to the local sovereign relative to international
peers.
Asset quality dipped at midyear due to a cyclical increase in
the non-performing
loan ratio, as well as a general increase for the consumer and
commercial
segments. However, Ecuadorian banks generally have adequate
reserves to cope
with the expected loan expansion and diminished asset quality.
Fitch published the main findings of the peer review in a report
titled 'Peer
Review: Ecuadorian Banks', which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Theresa Paiz Fredel
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Marcela Galicia
Associate Director
+503 2516-6616
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Ecuador' (Oct. 22, 2014);
--'Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay
and Venezuela)' (Sept. 3, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review:
Ecuadorian Banks (Facing
Regulatory Uncertainty)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Ecuador
here
Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay and
Venezuela)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.