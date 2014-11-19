(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) A difficult operating environment fueled by political and regulatory uncertainty is the most significant factor affecting Ecuador's banking sector, according to Fitch Ratings. These challenges continue to constrain the Ecuadorian banking system's performance amid favorable macroeconomic conditions such as all-time low inflation and unemployment. As a result, Fitch has assigned a Negative Outlook to the sector. While Ecuador expects to publish draft Basel III compliant regulations by 2018, its current regulatory and financial framework does not meet international best practices and is less developed than its emerging markets peers. Fitch believes the recently approved Monetary and Financial Organic Code could result in a continuation of the banking sector's Negative Outlook. 'The Monetary and Financial Organic Code could leave the door open for additional measures that ultimately drag on Ecuador's banking system,' says Larisa Arteaga, Director. 'Our Outlook hinges on the sector's overall growth prospects, profitability and capitalization, so any additional regulatory measures that stunt revenue would be negative.' The banks in Fitch's peer review have been able to offset some of these challenges with healthy liquidity positions. Fitch believes Ecuadorian banks' liquid assets are significantly higher quality than at other emerging market banks operating in countries rated similar to Ecuador. This includes a high proportion of liquid assets invested in investment-grade foreign instruments and low exposure to the local sovereign relative to international peers. Asset quality dipped at midyear due to a cyclical increase in the non-performing loan ratio, as well as a general increase for the consumer and commercial segments. However, Ecuadorian banks generally have adequate reserves to cope with the expected loan expansion and diminished asset quality. Fitch published the main findings of the peer review in a report titled 'Peer Review: Ecuadorian Banks', which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Theresa Paiz Fredel +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Larisa Arteaga Director +1-809-563-2481 Marcela Galicia Associate Director +503 2516-6616 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Ecuador' (Oct. 22, 2014); --'Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela)' (Sept. 3, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Ecuadorian Banks (Facing Regulatory Uncertainty) here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Ecuador here Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.