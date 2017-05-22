(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) The increased political
uncertainty triggered
by recent corruption allegations involving Brazilian President
Michel Temer will
further pressure the operating environment for banks while
potentially raising
asset quality risks over the medium and long terms, says Fitch
Ratings.
Brazil is facing political uncertainty after one of the main
shareholders of JBS
group -- the world's largest beef and leather producer --
reached a plea bargain
in which he alleges President Temer endorsed bribery.
The deterioration in Brazil's political environment should not
cause a sharp and
immediate deterioration in Brazilian banks' asset quality or any
significant
losses through securities' exposures. However, as this
implicates the
presidency, the heightened political risk could increase policy
and legislative
uncertainty. This is at a time when economic reform and the
legislative agenda
are critical for an economic recovery, following a deep two-year
recession. The
political crisis has the potential to hamper the pace of the
economic recovery
and underscores the still deeply challenging operating
environment facing
Brazilian banks.
Fitch's outlook for the Brazilian banking sector remains
negative with the weak
economic environment and its spillover effects on asset quality
core factors
weighing on the outlook. There have been some signals of
stabilization in the
operating environment, but these remain tepid and short-lived.
The potential for improvement on Brazilian banks' asset quality
is likely to be
hampered by broad macro challenges, but the corruption scandal
could have
particular effects for the protein business and protein
production chain
portfolios.
Fitch-rated small and medium banks' exposure to the protein
industry is
moderate. Major private banks do not have large direct exposures
to this sector
and have been reducing their overall single-borrower
concentrations, given the
high leverage and still limited cash generation among nearly all
corporate
industries in Brazil.
Public banks usually have larger exposures in certain sectors
such as
agribusiness, in part due to their social and development roles.
Therefore,
Fitch believes there may be some need for additional reserves or
mark-to-market
adjustments of specific securities within this segment of banks.
The average Fitch core capital ratio of the three largest public
banks as of
December 2016 was 11.1% (Banco do Brasil: 10.24%, Banco Nacional
de
Desenvolvimento Economico e Social: 13.51% and Caixa Economica
Federal: 9.62%).
This offers a limited cushion against a potentially material
deterioration in
asset quality, but a potential decline in reserve buffers means
that public
banks would be less prepared for an unforeseen jump in credit
losses. As such,
the political environment could be another challenge for this
group of banks'
capital position, even if the impact on bottom-line
profitability was moderate.
Occasional provision needs would eventually also pose
limitations to growth.
Similar to other Latin American countries, Brazil has a
relatively high bank
concentration -- the 10 largest banks represent 86% of the
system's total
assets. Since a significant majority of the assets of Brazil's
largest banks are
credit related, market risk exposure is limited. Therefore,
market volatility
brought about by any political turmoil should have limited
immediate effects for
this group of banks.
Volatility could have a significantly greater impact on
investment banks and
fund managers. If political uncertainty results in sustained
instability in
asset prices, it could impact their earnings. Nevertheless,
Fitch-rated
investment banks' market risk limits and controls should have
limited
significant exposures.
