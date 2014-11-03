(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 80 Chinese Corporates: Top Debt &
Cash Flow
Changes
here
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 02 (Fitch) Forty-eight out of Fitch
Ratings'
portfolio of 80 rated Chinese corporates are in the credit
positive "blue" or
"purple" zones of cash flow growth exceeding net debt growth,
based on our
financial forecasts for 2014 and 2015. Conversely 32 are in the
credit negative
"red" or "orange" zones of growth in net debt being higher than
cash flow.
Fitch forecasts Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) Baosteel
and Poly Real
Estate to be in the "blue joy zone", ranking among the top
Chinese companies
rated by Fitch with the highest projected cash flows and debt
re-payment over
2014 and 2015.
In contrast, their SOE counterparts China Mobile, China Telecom,
CNOOC and CNPC
are likely to be in the "red pain zone" of companies with the
biggest drops in
cash flow and largest increases in net debt over 2014 and 2015.
Among the non-SOE companies, Baidu, China Properties Group and
China Hongqiao
are in the "blue joy zone", and Zoomlion in the "red pain zone".
The categorisation is the result of Fitch's analysis of
historical and projected
changes in net debt and operating EBITDAR (as a proxy for cash
flow) on our
portfolio of 80 Chinese corporates, which comprises 27 SOEs and
53 non-SOEs.
Fitch generated a number of top 10 net debt and operating
EBITDAR lists for both
groups, and used these to show which corporates are undergoing
the most
significant changes on an absolute basis. We also examine the
percentage change
in net debt and operating EBITDAR, as well as leverage changes.
Power utility, energy and telecom corporates dominate the list
of 10 SOEs whose
net debt will increase the most over 2014-2015, driven by higher
capex to meet
rising and shifting consumer demand. Property developers and
homebuilders are
prominent in the non-SOE companies whose net debt will increase
the most, but
this appears justified by their inclusion on the list of 10
non-SOEs with
biggest projected increase in cash flow.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
Contact:
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrew Steel
Regional Managing Director,
APAC Corporate Ratings
+65 6796 7231
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.