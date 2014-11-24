(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says the market
for Chinese real estate investment trusts (REITs) is unlikely to
develop
significantly in the short to medium term , even if regulations
are loosened.
This is because many of China's investment properties are of
poor quality with
low rental yields of less than 4%, which would be offset by high
domestic
borrowing costs of above 6%, leaving little profit for REIT
unit-holders.
China's high borrowing costs mean that return-on-equity
enhancements arising
from leverage are erased for unit-holders of REITs. In such an
environment,
REITs become pure capital appreciation plays.
The authorities has been moving towards allowing REITs, with a
central bank
statement in September 2014 saying that a REIT pilot scheme will
be promoted to
support reasonable funding needs of property developers. In
November, the
director of the Policy Research Centre of China's Ministry of
Housing said the
real estate assets are ready for securitisation.
China property market participants have long been studying the
use of asset
securitisation to improve their funding structure and relieve
repayment
pressures from large borrowings from non-bank financial
institutions. These
borrowings from the shadow- banking sector amounted to CNY1.3trn
by 3Q14, data
from the China Trustee Association showed. Fitch believes that
China property
developers would be keen to deleverage by partially selling
their stakes in
investment properties via REIT listings in China. However, the
current listing
regulation does not support the listing of REITs.
However, even if the listing rules were changed, excess supply
of commercial
properties and weak tenant mix will continue to weigh on rental
yields, which
make the investment properties of many Chinese property
companies poor
candidates for REITs.
A significant discount on property valuation may be necessary to
lure REIT
investors, but this is not an attractive option for property
developers.
Alternatively, the prospect of strong rental growth could boost
future rental
yield, but Fitch does not expect this to occur in the short to
medium term.
Although these challenges would deter most developers from
listing REITs when
regulations are loosened, some leading players that enjoy low
funding costs
could provide reasonable yields to investors, which would
increase their chances
of successfully listing REITs. For example, China Resources Land
(BBB+/Stable),
Franshion Properties (China) Limited (BBB-/Stable) and Dalian
Wanda Commercial
Property Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable) own high-quality retail or
office properties in
prime areas in China. In fact, Yuexiu REIT, which holds office
and shopping
malls in Guangzhou, has been listed in Hong Kong since 2005 with
its properties
generating satisfactory rental growth for a total investment
return (dividend
reinvestment and REIT price appreciation) of 14% annually over
the past five
years, based on Bloomberg data.
In April this year, CITIC Securities launched China's first
REIT-like product
listed on a domestic exchange. The product was offered only to
institutional
investors on a private basis and subject to a finite investment
time horizon of
three to five years, which does not conform to international
standards for a
REIT.
