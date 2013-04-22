LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) The agreement to privatise Port Botany
and Port Kembla
demonstrates New South Wales's commitment to limiting its debt
burden, Fitch
Ratings says. State finances remain exposed to the possibility
of
weaker-than-expected revenues, but the sale and likely reduction
in borrowing
needs is a positive step in addressing this.
The privatisation of the two ports via the sale of 99-year
leases will generate
net proceeds of around AUD4.3bn (USD4.4bn). The money will be
spent on
infrastructure projects - including WestConnex, Pacific and
Princess highway
expansion and upgrades, amongst other projects - that would
otherwise have been
financed by borrowing. Reducing its reliance on debt to fund
infrastructure
investment bolsters the state government's commitment to
returning the budget to
surplus.
NSW at the mid-year budget review is forecasting AUD45.5bn in
capex over the
next four years (including FY13); AUD12.8bn in new debt was
forecast by the
state to fund this infrastructure over the same period. The
privatisation of the
ports is netting the state AUD4.3bn that they can put towards
funding capex
without borrowing, which is a 34% reduction in new debt required
over the
forward estimates.
Should additional asset sales aimed at funding infrastructure
investment follow,
this would underpin our expectation of an improvement in
budgetary performance.
NSW's operating margin rose to 10.2% in FY12 from 8.3% the
previous year, as
revenues rose more than expenditure. The capital balance came
down in FY12,
contributing to an operating surplus, but the projected increase
in capex should
reverse this.
NSW continues to face fiscal pressure as weak consumer sentiment
reduces both
goods and services tax distribution from the federal government
and revenue from
some state-based taxes such as Stamp Duty. Nevertheless, we
think that fiscal
policies in place - including operational efficiencies,
expenditure control and
further privatisations - will see the budget deficit shrink in
the next three
years, and return to surplus in FY16.
NSW's large capex programme reflects the need to address
problems such as road
congestion; which, if tackled successfully should bring economic
benefits, and
also help compensate for the winding-down of some federally
funded stimulus over
the forecast period. Funding infrastructure upgrades through
more asset sales
reduces the risk that some projects would be deferred or
suspended if they do
not meet budget forecasts and if weak economic conditions cause
the current
balance to fall.
Fitch affirmed and withdrew NSW's 'AAA'/Stable rating on 21
March.
