(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) The reliance of Portugal's 2015
budget on cyclical
rather than structural adjustment to achieve deficit reduction
raises the risk
of fiscal slippage should GDP growth underperform, Fitch Ratings
says.
The government raised its headline deficit target for 2015 to
2.7% of GDP, from
the 2.5% agreed with the EU, using an unchanged GDP growth
projection of 1.5%.
Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the budget set an
"important
equilibrium between... continuing with economic adjustment
and... boosting
confidence and the economy's recovery." The government has
emphasised that the
revised target keeps the deficit below 3%, in line with the
Excessive Deficit
Procedure. This is in line with our key assumption when we
affirmed Portugal's
'BB+'/Positive rating earlier this month that fiscal
consolidation efforts will
continue in 2015 to ensure exit from the EDP.
The higher 2015 target is closer to our 3% forecast, which
reflects our more
conservative growth forecast for next year of 1.2%. It still
represents a
substantial fall from the government's predicted 2014 deficit of
4.8% (including
one-off factors worth around 0.8% of GDP relating to bank and
SOE
recapitalisation). So far in 2014, expenditure slippage has been
offset by
revenue overperformance, enabling the government to confirm its
year-end target
without additional consolidation. With the 2015 budget's
consolidation measures
worth 0.7% of GDP (evenly split between revenue and
expenditure), a portion of
next year's adjustment is also likely to come from revenue
growth generated by
rising nominal GDP. But this growth may not meet expectations.
One risk is an economic slowdown. The 2015 budget's nominal GDP
growth forecast
of 2.5% for 2014 is optimistic (Fitch's forecast is for 1.9%).
Faster export
growth depends on eurozone demand, and last month we revised our
eurozone growth
forecasts for 2014-2016 down as deleveraging weighs on it more
than expected.
Meanwhile, an extended period of deflation in Portugal would
also threaten
growth. This is not our base case, but HICP inflation did fall
to negative 0.7%
yoy in July, before recovering to 0% in September.
Our affirmation of Portugal's rating and Outlook balanced credit
positive
developments in the economy and labour, external accounts, and
fiscal and
financing positions, which have continued in 2014, with emerging
fiscal and
economic risks. These included challenges to budget execution
from
Constitutional Court rulings and negative CPI readings. We
forecast gross
general government debt to gradually decline from a peak of
128.6% of GDP this
year, assuming average primary surpluses of 2.8% of GDP in
2015-2020. Material
divergence from the fiscal consolidation path, resulting in a
higher debt ratio,
is one of the potential triggers for a revision of the Outlook
to Stable.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Portugal
here
