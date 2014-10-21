(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) The reliance of Portugal's 2015 budget on cyclical rather than structural adjustment to achieve deficit reduction raises the risk of fiscal slippage should GDP growth underperform, Fitch Ratings says. The government raised its headline deficit target for 2015 to 2.7% of GDP, from the 2.5% agreed with the EU, using an unchanged GDP growth projection of 1.5%. Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the budget set an "important equilibrium between... continuing with economic adjustment and... boosting confidence and the economy's recovery." The government has emphasised that the revised target keeps the deficit below 3%, in line with the Excessive Deficit Procedure. This is in line with our key assumption when we affirmed Portugal's 'BB+'/Positive rating earlier this month that fiscal consolidation efforts will continue in 2015 to ensure exit from the EDP. The higher 2015 target is closer to our 3% forecast, which reflects our more conservative growth forecast for next year of 1.2%. It still represents a substantial fall from the government's predicted 2014 deficit of 4.8% (including one-off factors worth around 0.8% of GDP relating to bank and SOE recapitalisation). So far in 2014, expenditure slippage has been offset by revenue overperformance, enabling the government to confirm its year-end target without additional consolidation. With the 2015 budget's consolidation measures worth 0.7% of GDP (evenly split between revenue and expenditure), a portion of next year's adjustment is also likely to come from revenue growth generated by rising nominal GDP. But this growth may not meet expectations. One risk is an economic slowdown. The 2015 budget's nominal GDP growth forecast of 2.5% for 2014 is optimistic (Fitch's forecast is for 1.9%). Faster export growth depends on eurozone demand, and last month we revised our eurozone growth forecasts for 2014-2016 down as deleveraging weighs on it more than expected. Meanwhile, an extended period of deflation in Portugal would also threaten growth. This is not our base case, but HICP inflation did fall to negative 0.7% yoy in July, before recovering to 0% in September. Our affirmation of Portugal's rating and Outlook balanced credit positive developments in the economy and labour, external accounts, and fiscal and financing positions, which have continued in 2014, with emerging fiscal and economic risks. These included challenges to budget execution from Constitutional Court rulings and negative CPI readings. We forecast gross general government debt to gradually decline from a peak of 128.6% of GDP this year, assuming average primary surpluses of 2.8% of GDP in 2015-2020. Material divergence from the fiscal consolidation path, resulting in a higher debt ratio, is one of the potential triggers for a revision of the Outlook to Stable. Contact: Michele Napolitano Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1536 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Portugal here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.