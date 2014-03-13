(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The government plan to reduce costs and increase
revenue can make Portugal's electricity system sustainable and eliminate
outstanding tariff deficits (TDs) in the next 10 years, Fitch Ratings says.
Spain's ability to eliminate TDs remains considerably less certain.
Portugal's plan includes revising special tariffs on new renewable contracts,
and phasing out end-user regulated electricity tariffs by end-2015 (63% of
consumers on the regulated tariff at end-2013, down from 83% in 2012). We expect
these measures eventually to eliminate the imbalances that create TDs in
Portugal, and increase repayments.
Our analysis forecasts the creation of a new gross TD of EUR4bn until 2018,
after which the system will be in surplus. Total TDs outstanding will peak at
about EUR4.6bn in 2015, then fall sharply to 10% of this in 2020, and be fully
amortised by 2023, when the final payment of the 2009 TD is due. This bolsters
our view that a detailed agenda and supervision process, a hard deadline leading
to aggressive amortisation schedules for new TDs, and regulatory independence
make Portugal's aim of eliminating TDs credible.
Our belief in system sustainability and the stability of the legal framework for
TD recoverability supports the 'BBB(EXP)sf' ratings two notches above Portugal's
sovereign rating, we assigned to Tagus STC/Volta II, a securitisation of
Portuguese TD receivables. Sovereign ratings anchor TD securitisation ratings
because they generally capture macroeconomic risks that influence electricity
demand.
An economic slowdown could reduce electricity demand and increase the risk of
legislative intervention that compromised the roadmap. At present we consider
the risk of legislative interference low in Portugal, partly due to the EU, IMF,
and ECB's role in designing and monitoring electricity sector reform.
We believe that the level of TD generated by the electricity system in Spain has
become less sustainable. The latest estimate of the TD at FYE13 is EUR4.1bn,
partly due to withdrawal of previously committed government support. The
uncertainty created by other government interventions and legal initiatives
indicate persistent political interference in the sector and a lack of
systematic mechanisms to prevent TD growth. For example, the government said
that it will suspend quarterly wholesale power auctions that help set regulated
consumer electricity prices, but it is not yet clear when a new price-setting
formula will be implemented.
We recently downgraded five securitisations backed by Spanish electricity TD
credit rights to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'/Negative, bringing them into line with
the sovereign rating. The downgrades reflected the lack of a credible and
predictable plan to substantially reduce or end TDs. The Negative Outlooks
reflect our opinion that the risk of further political interference is high, and
the failure so far of regulatory initiatives to reduce TDs, which reached a
cumulative total close to EUR30bn, 211% of annual regulated revenues, at FYE13.
See "Fitch Downgrades Five Spanish Electricity Deficit Securitisations to
'BBBsf'", available at www.fitchratings.com. Our Presale for the Tagus STC/Volta
II transaction is also available, and contains further details of our analysis
of Portuguese electricity system sustainability. See also "Exposure Draft -
Rating Criteria for Portuguese and Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit
Securitisations".