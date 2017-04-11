(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Portugal's efforts to address the
legacy problems in
the country's banking sector continue to make gradual progress,
Fitch Ratings
says. The sale of Novo Banco would help clarify sovereign
exposure to the sector
if it is completed as planned, and follows the recapitalisation
of Caixa Geral
de Depositos (CGD).
But the outcome of current initiatives to address high
non-performing loans
remains unclear, and further costs to the sovereign or the
banking sector cannot
be ruled out.
State-owned CGD issued EUR500 million of additional Tier 1
capital notes last
month, allowing for a planned EUR2.5 billion capital increase by
the state. This
restored capital buffers as outlined in the bank's 2017-2020
strategic plan and
was factored into our affirmation of CGD's ratings on 16 March.
The government raised funds for the recapitalisation of CGD last
year and this
is reflected in our debt figures for 2016. Our 2017 deficit
forecast of 2.9% of
GDP includes 1.1% of GDP from the CGD transaction. We rate
Portugal
'BB+'/Stable.
The Portuguese government also announced an agreement with US
private equity
firm Lone Star regarding Novo Banco, the bridge bank that took
over some assets
and liabilities from the collapsed Banco Espirito Santo in 2014.
Lone Star will
inject EUR1 billion of capital in return for a 75% stake.
Portugal's Resolution
Fund will retain 25%. The Fund injected EUR4.9 billion capital
into Novo Banco,
of which EUR3.9 billion was covered by government loans and the
remainder mostly
by loans from Portuguese banks.
The Lone Star deal means that sale proceeds will not be enough
for the
Resolution Fund to repay these loans. This is confirmed by the
government's
decision to extend the maturities on its loans to the Resolution
Fund to 2046.
We already anticipated that the gap between the capital injected
and the sale
price will be covered by Portuguese banks' contributions and
that these would be
spread over many years to avoid damaging their profitability
further.
We did not include possible positive stock-flow adjustments from
planned
disposals of bank assets in our sovereign debt forecasts due to
uncertainty over
their size and timing.
The latest developments are broadly positive. CGD is in a better
position to
improve profitability, and a successful sale of Novo Banco could
improve
investor sentiment toward the banking sector. However, the Novo
Banco agreement
is subject to execution risk. It requires approval by the EU
authorities and the
raising of EUR500 million of common equity tier 1 from a
voluntary liability
management exercise, the details of which are still being
discussed.
Moreover, the Portuguese government has said that the Resolution
Fund may need
to provide additional capital if Novo Banco's capital levels
drop below
regulatory minimums due to the performance of designated assets
held in a "side
bank". The Resolution Fund's contribution would be capped at
EUR850 million
annually. If the Fund did not have access to sufficient funds,
the government
might provide it with liquidity via a new loan or guarantee,
which would
potentially would have an impact on fiscal accounts.
