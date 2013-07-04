LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) The resignation of Portugal's finance
minister and the
tendered resignation of the foreign minister this week highlight
the political
and implementation risks to the country's adjustment programme,
which Fitch
Ratings cited as reasons for maintaining our Negative Outlook on
the 'BB+'
sovereign rating when we affirmed it last November.
Prolonged political uncertainty that hampered policy formation
and execution, or
material underperformance of Portugal's fiscal and external
adjustment, would
put pressure on the country's sovereign ratings. Our base case
remains that
programme implementation will stay on track.
The appointment of Maria Luis Albuquerque as the new finance
minister suggests a
desire by Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho for economic policy
continuity.
Albuquerque has been a strong advocate of meeting programme
targets through the
policies of her predecessor, Vitor Gaspar, who resigned on
Monday.
More significant is the subsequent move by Paulo Portas, leader
of the CDS
party, the junior coalition member, to offer his resignation in
response to
Albuquerque's appointment. Prime Minister Coelho refused to
accept Portas's
resignation, and Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the two
would meet to
discuss securing a "viable solution" for the coalition
government. A CDS
spokesman was reported on Wednesday as saying that the two other
government
ministers from the CDS party would not leave the government.
Opposition parties
have called for early general elections. The final political
outcome remains
uncertain.
Since our affirmation in November, the Portuguese authorities
have kept the
country's EU-IMF programme on track even in the face of
significant
institutional hurdles, such as April's Constitutional Court
ruling that elements
of the government's fiscal consolidation plans were
unconstitutional. In May the
government attempted a further shift towards cutting expenditure
rather than
relying on revenue-raising measures, with a four-year package of
spending cuts.
Implementing the programme has helped reduce the current account
deficit and
improve external competitiveness. However, the scale of the
adjustment needed to
maintain primary surpluses and restore fiscal sustainability
meant that
political disagreement over fiscal and economic policy was
always possible. This
week's developments increase the risk that programme
implementation goes off
track, although this is not currently our base case.
If the government survives, it will have to endure periods of
potential
instability, for example around local elections due in
September.
If early elections were called, the resulting government of one
or more
mainstream parties would be likely to remain engaged with the
Troika, although
it might seek to renegotiate some elements of the current
programme (as also
advocated by CDS leader Portas). Both the CDS and the main
opposition party, the
Socialists, signed up to the original three-year support package
in 2011.
However, the risk of deviation from programme targets, which may
have
implications for public finances and therefore potentially for
the ratings,
would rise.
The political crisis has pushed Portuguese sovereign bond yields
higher,
upsetting the sovereign's plan to fully re-enter the bond
markets. Our existing
assumption that Portugal will need further official support
remains. The 'BB+'
rating is underpinned by our assumption that this support will
be forthcoming.
