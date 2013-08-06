(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Asset quality deterioration, the biggest risk for Portuguese banks, is likely to continue in
2014, Fitch Ratings says. We believe banks' asset quality is likely to suffer for some time
because of a lagging effect, even though we expect the economy to come out of recession next
year.
Loans to SMEs and construction, real estate, and the domestic consumer sectors
have experienced the greatest deterioration in the last 18 months. We expect
these segments to remain vulnerable, especially as we expect Portuguese GDP to
fall 2.6% in 2013 and grow a mere 0.2% in 2014. Residential mortgages have held
up well considering the tough environment, despite some weakening. But we
believe retail housing loans are at risk as unemployment is increasing by more
than we originally envisaged. We forecast unemployment will rise to 18.5% by
2014.
The major Portuguese banks we rate - Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), Millenium
bcp, Banco BPI and Santander Totta - face high single-name risk
concentration, which could pose a risk if large credits experience difficulties. However, most
of the largest exposures tend to be to major domestic private-sector companies
and utilities, which so far have proved resilient and are performing.
We expect non-performing loans to rise in 2013 and 2014, although at a slower
pace if the economic recession recedes. The latter should also be reflected in
loan impairment charges as banks will want to keep coverage ratios stable to
offset downside risk in Portugal, including that of falling collateral values.
These charges together with pressure on net interest margins will threaten
earnings, and only partially be offset by revenue opportunities from carry
trades, profitable foreign business and cost reductions.
There is also a risk of an increasing spill-over of loan impairments into other
assets, for example property assets, although, unlike other European countries,
Portugal has not experienced a housing bubble. Portuguese authorities have been
reviewing the banks' loan books since 2011, which should temper further material
regulatory impairments.
The banking system has improved its capitalisation and is balancing its funding
structure but remains vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic and sovereign
developments. The recent resignation of Portugal's finance minister and the
tendered resignation of the foreign minister generated market volatility and
uncertainty.
However, our base case remains that programme implementation will stay on track.
A sustained stabilisation of the economy and the political situation in Portugal
would support scope for Viability Rating upside for the two banks with better
financial and credit risk profiles - Banco BPI and Santander Totta. Portuguese
banks' Issuer Default Ratings are driven by support.
