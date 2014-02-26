(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The decision by the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) Committee to
postpone agreement on draft rules to regulate money market funds (MMFs) last week leaves the
scope of possible investment restrictions on asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) unclear, Fitch
Ratings says. These restrictions may prompt significant asset reallocation for
some MMFs, depending on the scope of the regulation.
Euro- and sterling-denominated constant net asset value MMFs in Europe held
EUR9.3bn of ABCP at end 2013, according to iMoneyNet, and certain MMFs have up
to 30% of their investments in ABCP.
Draft rules proposed by the European Commission would prevent MMFs investing in
ABCP backed by assets other than trade receivables. In practice, this would
prevent MMFs investing in almost all ABCP conduits. However, it is not certain
whether the restriction is limited to conduits that hold assets other than trade
receivables, or that are permitted to hold such assets, even if they do not. In
addition, an MMF's aggregate securitisation exposure, which includes ABCP, would
be restricted to 10% of assets.
Amendments suggested late last year by some MEPs would make the draft rules less
restrictive and grant more power to the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) to define eligible ABCP for MMFs based on the liquidity and
credit quality of the ABCP collateral pool. For instance, some proposed
amendments would allow MMFs to hold "securitisations where the underlying assets
are associated with supporting the working capital of manufacturers and the
sales of real economy goods and services". In addition to trade receivables,
this definition of securitisation would include auto and equipment loans and
leases, SME loans, and consumer loans, subject to credit quality, liquidity and
maturity criteria.
An example of the potential significance of these amendments is provided by LMA
S.A. (F1sf), which is the ABCP conduit to which Fitch-rated euro and sterling
MMFs had the largest exposure, amounting to EUR1.9bn as of January 2014. LMA is
a fully-supported multi-seller ABCP conduit sponsored by Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank (A/Stable/F1) and it has a high trade receivables
component and holds auto loans. It would probably remain eligible for MMFs if
the amendments were adopted but become ineligible if they were not.
LMA demonstrates another potential side effect of the proposed amendments;
incentivising MMFs to invest in unsecured bank commercial paper rather than
fully-supported ABCP. In a fully-supported conduit, the sponsor protects the
conduit against default risk of the underlying assets, so that there is implicit
recourse to both the sponsor and the underlying assets. The new restrictions may
cause MMFs to reallocate investment away from fully supported conduits to
unsecured bank commercial paper that only provides recourse to the bank.
The ECON Committee has a rescheduled vote to finalise draft rules on 10 March.
With European Parliamentary elections due in May, it is by no means certain that
the previous timetable, which envisaged a full European Parliament vote in
April, can be met.