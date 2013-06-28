(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Prepayments and higher house prices have helped
stop loan-to-value (LTV) ratios in the Australian mortgage market rising, Fitch
Ratings says. Overall, our analysis of more than AUD180bn of outstanding
mortgages in 141 Australian RMBS deals indicates that just 0.5% of these
mortgages are in negative equity after taking into account revaluations due to
property indexation.
The index analysis shows that 70% of properties have increased in price, pushing
the weighted average LTV across all mortgages down to 57.2% of the indexed
property value, from 63.3% of the original property valuation.
Prepayments are also helping keep LTVs from rising. Loan-by-loan data show that
just 6.6% of loans have a current unindexed LTV of over 90%, and the figure
drops to 5.2% on a current indexed basis. Without allowing for indexation and
prepayments, the figure would be closer to 10%.
The regions that suffered the largest house price declines from their peak to 31
March 2013 are East Gold Coast (-19.7%), Ipswich City (-10.0%) and Logan City
(-9.6%) in Queensland; Boroondara City (-8.9%) and Southern Melbourne (-8.5%) in
Victoria; and Hobart (-8.2%). Borrowers in these regions are more vulnerable to
negative equity.
However, where prices have fallen there is usually sufficient equity either from
the initial purchase deposit or borrowers making repayments ahead of schedule.
As a result, only a very small proportion of households have suffered negative
equity against their property.
We assessed indexed loan-level revaluations in the Australian residential
mortgage market ahead of our expected introduction of property price indexation
into our Australian RMBS analysis later this year. We used the indices for units
and houses in 76 Fitch-defined regions, based largely on the Australian Bureau
of Statistics subdivisions, that we plan to use in our RMBS analysis. The
indices are provided by RP Data/Rismark, and will be updated quarterly.
The volume of securitised mortgages in the study represents about 13% by value
of the total housing loan stock in Australia, and securitised pools tend to be
representative of lenders' overall mortgage portfolio. Therefore, the
securitised mortgages provide a good proxy for the LTV of the Australian
residential housing finance sector. The loans in our analysis were originated by
the major banks, regional banks, building societies, non-banks and credit unions
across Australia.