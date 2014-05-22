(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) The outlook on some of
our Thai
property and retail corporate ratings could come under pressure
during 2H14 if
protracted political instability intensifies the country's
economic downturn,
Fitch Ratings says. We believe most other corporate sectors -
including large
industrial, energy-related, and telecoms companies - are in a
stronger position
to weather the political impasse.
The most affected sectors are those exposed to declining
consumer confidence.
Property developers and retail operators have been reporting
weaker operating
performance since the onset of political instability in 4Q13,
and rating
headroom has therefore narrowed across both sectors. In
contrast, telecom, oil &
gas, petrochemicals, and building materials companies still
reported robust
operating results in 4Q13 and 1Q14.
Residential property developers are highly vulnerable to the
economic slowdown.
Presales of leading residential developers fell sharply in 1Q14,
including those
for Prueksa Real Estate, Sansiri, Land and Houses, and AP
Thailand. This was
especially the case for their condominium projects, where
construction delays
compounded the sales drop. Nevertheless, we expect revenues to
be maintained or
to grow slightly in 2014, supported by the recognition of their
strong backlog
of pre-sales and a high level of completed projects ready to
transfer.
Commercial property developers are less affected. The average
commercial
occupancy rate in 1Q14 for Bangkok and its suburban areas
remained above 95%,
according to Colliers International. Most of the commercial
property developers'
income comes from rental income which is buffered by long-term
lease agreements,
even though some discounts on rental were given to tenants in
areas affected by
the political rallies during 4Q13 and 1Q14.
In the retail sector, the leading superstores - Tesco Lotus and
Big C - have
been posting declining yoy same-store sales of 3%-9% on a
quarterly basis since
2H13. CP All's leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven saw its
yoy same-store
sales dip in 1Q14. However, the sole modern cash & carry
operator in Thailand -
Siam Makro, also a subsidiary of CP ALL - managed to maintain
positive yoy
same-store growth in 1Q14. In the case of consumer staples, the
impact on sales
should be limited, as a large portion of their product offerings
are demand
inelastic. Fitch believes these retailers have the ability to
re-adjust their
product mix, launch promotional campaigns, and implement
cost-control measures
to manage their sales and margins.
In the telecoms sector, overall service revenue for the major
mobile operators
AIS and DTAC in 1Q14 was stable yoy, as strong growth in
non-voice or data
service revenues offset a sharp drop in voice service revenue.
Fitch expects the
operators' earnings and margins will continue to benefit from
lower regulatory
costs as more subscribers migrate across to their new 3G
entities. Oil, gas and
petrochemical sectors are also better prepared for economic
weakness, as most of
their revenues are derived from export markets.
Contact:
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2 108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research - Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.