(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects challenges ahead
for its rated
community bank peer group, given the low interest rate
environment and increased
regulatory costs, as discussed in a new report published today.
In general, the banking industry is facing significant
challenges given the slow
economic recovery, the prolonged low interest rate environment,
increased burden
from regulatory-related costs and impacts from Dodd-Frank bill.
However, in
Fitch's opinion, these operating challenges may affect community
banks more
severely than global trading banks, and large regional banks,
which are more
diversified, benefit from economies of scale and are typically
price leaders in
their operating markets.
Fitch views community banks' simplistic balance sheets as a
positive attribute.
They experience minimal earnings volatility and financials are
transparent and
less complex. These banks are less susceptible to negative
impacts from market
volatility given their focus on traditional types of lending.
Further, the more
manageable organizational structure bodes well for controlling
risk profile and
appetite for most community banks.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes the prolonged low rate environment
and flat yield
curve will continue to pressure earnings. Although true for all
banks, Fitch
believes community banks will be disproportionately affected
owing to the lack
of revenue diversity and their reliance on spread income.
Fitch also notes that community banks' loan mixes are heavily
weighted towards
real estate lending, particularly commercial real estate, when
compared to
larger peer groups. As such, community banks have looked to
diversify their loan
mixes at a time when competition is fierce for commercial and
industrial lending
(C&I) across the banking industry. Although Fitch recognizes the
improvements to
loan concentrations, Fitch is concerned at the pace of growth
and competition
for C&I loans. Furthermore, C&I is a newer lending area for some
banks, and some
may lack the expertise, appropriate platform and/or risk
management processes to
offset potential credit issues. To date, Fitch has not seen
credit trends in C&I
to suggest credit deterioration is looming, but anecdotally
banks have alluded
to aggressive competition in terms of price and structure.
The full report 'U.S. Banks: Community Bank Review -Pressures
Likely To Persist
Special Report ' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Community
Bank Review
(Pressures Likely To Persist)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.