(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook Japan Non-Life Insurance here HONG KONG, December 11 (Fitch) Sustained improvement of Japanese non-life insurers' underwriting profitability will depend on further upward premium revision, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. The pricing adjustment is key because of the sector's rising repair costs, and Japan's tax hike to 8% in April 2014 from 5% which will push up insurers' costs. The Outlook of Japan non-life insurance is Stable, reflecting the overall recovery in underwriting profit and sufficient capitalisation maintained at group level. The three major non-life insurance groups are: Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group. In the first half of the financial year ending March 2014 (1HFYE14), non-life insurers' combined ratio improved to below 100% for the first time since 2008, led by the recovery in its core automobile business lines, and lower catastrophe losses compared with the previous two years. Contribution from overseas business and life business support the diversification of Japanese non-life group's earnings. Life subsidiaries mainly underwrite high-margin protection-type products by cross-selling to their non-life policyholders, which is expected to contribute 15-75% to each group's planned adjusted earnings or core profit in FYE14. Overseas business is expected to be the driver of growth for Japanese non-life groups, while Fitch expects risk management including catastrophe exposures will remain crucial. Fitch expects Japanese non-life groups are likely to maintain sufficient capitalisation due to the on-going investment risk reduction of their assets' portfolio, as well as the strong capitalisation at their respective life subsidiaries. Each non-life group improved their catastrophe risk management in particular for overseas operations since they faced a large amount of losses related to the flood in Thailand in 2011. However, major catastrophe losses and a sharp downturn in the domestic stock market that could weaken capital buffer remain their credit weakness. The report, '2014 Outlook: Japanese Non-life Insurance' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.