(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook Japan Non-Life
Insurance
here
HONG KONG, December 11 (Fitch) Sustained improvement of Japanese
non-life
insurers' underwriting profitability will depend on further
upward premium
revision, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. The pricing
adjustment is key
because of the sector's rising repair costs, and Japan's tax
hike to 8% in April
2014 from 5% which will push up insurers' costs.
The Outlook of Japan non-life insurance is Stable, reflecting
the overall
recovery in underwriting profit and sufficient capitalisation
maintained at
group level. The three major non-life insurance groups are:
Tokio Marine Group,
MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group.
In the first half of the financial year ending March 2014
(1HFYE14), non-life
insurers' combined ratio improved to below 100% for the first
time since 2008,
led by the recovery in its core automobile business lines, and
lower catastrophe
losses compared with the previous two years.
Contribution from overseas business and life business support
the
diversification of Japanese non-life group's earnings. Life
subsidiaries mainly
underwrite high-margin protection-type products by cross-selling
to their
non-life policyholders, which is expected to contribute 15-75%
to each group's
planned adjusted earnings or core profit in FYE14. Overseas
business is expected
to be the driver of growth for Japanese non-life groups, while
Fitch expects
risk management including catastrophe exposures will remain
crucial.
Fitch expects Japanese non-life groups are likely to maintain
sufficient
capitalisation due to the on-going investment risk reduction of
their assets'
portfolio, as well as the strong capitalisation at their
respective life
subsidiaries. Each non-life group improved their catastrophe
risk management in
particular for overseas operations since they faced a large
amount of losses
related to the flood in Thailand in 2011. However, major
catastrophe losses and
a sharp downturn in the domestic stock market that could weaken
capital buffer
remain their credit weakness.
The report, '2014 Outlook: Japanese Non-life Insurance' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
